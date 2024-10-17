Louis Tomlinson Mourns Liam Payne & Vows To Care For His Son In Tribute

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As the world continues to mourn the death of Liam Payne, those who knew him best are sharing their pain.

This includes his One Direction brothers.

Louis Tomlinson expressed his grief in a touching tribute that reflected on their bond as band mates.

A bond that wasn’t always so easy, but ultimately endured. And he included a promise to look after Liam’s young son as an “uncle” in his absence.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson from One Direction with their British Artist Video of the Year award on stage at the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Louis Tomlinson’s Tribute To Liam Payne

Louis and Liam were connected for life through their stint in One Direction, arguably one of the most successful boy bands of all time.

After news of Liam’s tragic death broke, Louis shared his heartache with fans and followers with a statement on social media.

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul,” Louis wrote on Instagram the day after Liam’s passing.

He then reflected on their time together.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.”

He then added: “For the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye”

He then shared a message directly to Liam, hoping to reach his friend wherever he is now.

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X”

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson from One Direction with their British Artist Video of the Year award at the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. ((Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images))

Their Complicated Friendship

While Louis and Liam ultimately found connection through their boy band journey, at the start the pair had a hard time seeing eye to eye.

In an 2019 interview with Hits Radio, Liam confessed that he and Louis actually “hated each other” at the start.

“When we were in the band it kind of felt like, because he was the oldest and because I’d been singing for quite a bit of time we both got put in a weird position,” Liam told the outlet.

“He was wanting to be the leader and I was doing my thing and wanted to. So at first we didn’t get on at all. We absolutely hated each other, it was so funny. Really bad. We hid it well.”

A few years later, in speaking to ET Canada in October 2021, Liam admitted that out of that rocky start came a beautiful friendship. In fact, Liam and Louis might’ve been the closest friends to come out of One Direction

“Me and Louis did not get along. We all got thrown together, and we didn’t know each other when got made into a band,” Payne said. “Now we are actually the best of friends within the band, which I think is absolutely hilarious … I think even in those moments of angst it breathes a connection between you both.”

The Latest Details On Liam’s Passing

Liam tragically died on Wednesday October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

Police told the press that Liam sustained “extremely serious injuries” and that medical staffers declared him dead at the scene.

While the cause of death is still under investigation, the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue told Buenos Aires newspaper La Nación that a preliminary autopsy report had been completed. .

The preliminary cause of death for Liam was multiple traumas suffered that led to internal and external bleeding.