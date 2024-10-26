‘American Pickers’ Fallout Explained: What Caused Frank and Mike to Feud?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The American Pickers fallout continues — outlasting the feud between the former costars.

Following the tragic death of Frank Fritz, fans are divided over drama that surrounded the late American Pickers star in life.

Famously, Frank once clashed with his co-star, Mike Wolfe. Though they resolved their differences, that conflict left a memorable mark on the History Channel series.

Who is to blame for the feud? Allegedly, American Pickers itself caused the problem.

Actors Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz attend the 2010 A&E Upfront at the IAC Building on May 5, 2010. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Who is to blame for the ‘American Pickers’ fallout?

The erstwhile feud between American Pickers stars Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe is part of the History Channel series’ complicated legacy.

On September 30, 2024, Frank passed away. He was only 60 years old, and had suffered a stroke just two years earlier.

Alongside his loved ones, 59-year-old Mike Wolfe was also by his side. The two stars reconciled following Frank’s stroke … but had been at odds, not even on speaking terms, for years.

In a new interview with The US Sun, Jerry Genreau — a friend of the late Frank Fritz — explains the American Pickers fallout and which party he believes is to blame.

“Working with anybody on a daily basis for 10 or 15 years is tough,” Jerry suggested.

“Mike is very, very scripted and knowledgeable about what he does, and Frank would shoot from the hip,” Frank’s friend characterized.

Frank Fritz (left) and Mike Wolfe, hosts of the hit television series American Pickers, look on in the garage during testing at Daytona International Speedway on January 22, 2011. (Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR)

How did the American Pickers stars end their feud?

According to Jerry, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz reconciled in the aftermath of Frank’s stroke because “whatever happened between them, time always heals.”

That said, he knows that fans missed out on them making nice. “I wish everything could’ve come around and ended with one season of them all reconciling,” Jerry expressed.

Previously, Jerry had opined that Frank would have happily returned to American Pickers if his health had been up to it.

Fans may recall, Frank Fritz actually left American Pickers a couple of years prior to his stroke. He had numerous health problems. In 2020, he departed from filming to undergo back surgery. The show formally let him go in 2021.

That was the same year when Frank shared his then-ongoing feud with Mike. He revealed that the two had not spoken in two years, and accused Mike of having not called him to check on him.

Frank also expressed frustrations at the time about the show, which he felt favored Mike very strongly. He accused Mike of wanting to replace him on American Pickers. (Frank believed that Mike’s brother, Robbie, would take his place — which ultimately turned out to be right on the money)

TV personalities Frank Fritz (L) and Mike Wolfe attend 2015 A+E Networks Upfront on April 30, 2015. (Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

At least they reconciled before the end

As we mentioned, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz reconnected following Frank’s 2022 stroke.

Annoyance with a friend and coworker can drive people apart. But there’s not enjoying clashing personalities and styles of working, and there’s the reality of life and death.

It sounds like Frank’s friend clearly blames American Pickers for the drama. Reality TV stardom is truly a double-edged sword.