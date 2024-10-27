Demi Lovato’s Niece Dies Following C-Section; Madison De La Garza Mourns Newborn

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Madison De La Garza is mourning the loss of her first child.

On October 26, the actress — best known for her role in Desperate Housewives and also for being the younger sister of Demi Lovato — wrote on Instagram that her and boyfriend Ryan Mitchell’s baby passed away after she underwent an emergency C-section one month prior.

This is just so very, very sad.

Demi Lovato and sister Madison De La Garza attend a Live Chat at Cambio Studios on July 21, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time,” the 22-year-old told followers, addressing her newborn by name and adding:

“Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl.”

No other details were shared by Lovato’s sister.

And we are here to strongly urge everyone to respect her privacy during this nightmare of a time.

Lovato, meanwhile, shared her sibling’s post on her Instagram Stories.

“RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara,” the 32-year-old wrote. “I’m so grateful I got to hold you. I’ll forever be your auntie. I love you so much @maddelagarza.”

Added the star in a comment on Madison’s message:

I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever.

Demi Lovato attends the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Elsewhere, the siblings’ older sister Dallas Lovato, 36, shared a poem about her niece and this tragic loss.

“Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday / I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away,” she wrote as a comment.

“Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs / One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time / Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts / I wish we got more time together before you had to depart.”

Dallas continued as followd:

“So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see / Because every breath I take, I’ll be taking one for z.”

Demi Lovato speaks on stage during the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Lovato’s fiance left this remark: “I love you so much. Rest easy baby angel Xiomara.”

Madison, the youngest of Demi’s three sisters, announced on Instagram early last month that she was pregnant with her first baby, who was due in October.

“Oh Ryan, how I love you,” De La Garza captioned the post. “Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. ♥️ Baby Mitchell 10.24.”

We send our condolences to De La Garza, Lovato and everyone in this family. May Xiomara rest in peace.