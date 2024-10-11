‘American Pickers’ Show 'Disrespected’ Late Frank Fritz On Season Premiere 

Reading Time: 4 minutes

An unfortunate oversight or a slight against a fallen fan favorite?

We’ll let you decide.

As we reported, Frank Fritz passed away last month due to complications from a stroke. The reality star best known for his time on the History Channel show American Pickers had been dealing with health issues since 2022, and was forced to leave the show due to his condition.

On Wednesday, October 9th, the latest season of the beloved reality show returned and fans settled in to watch how the team would honor him.

Many were left incredibly disappointed.

Frank Fritz (L) and Mike Wolfe attend 2015 A+E Networks Upfront on April 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

Season Premiere Angers ‘American Pickers’ Fans

When a longtime cast member dies, customarily the show that made them famous shares a tribute.

Sister Wives started off their new season with a mention of Garrison Brown, who died by suicide earlier this year. Same goes for Days of Our Lives, when they lost Drake Hogestyn.

It then seemed like a no-brainer then to assume that when Season 26 of American Pickers kicked off, it’d be dedicated to Frank. After all, it premiered just a little over a week after his death.

The season premiere aired and … nothing. There was no special dedication at all. No opening graphic, not tribute at the end of the episode. Nothing.

Needless to say, fans were not happy at all!

Frank Fritz getting serious in a confessional on ‘American Pickers’. (Youtube/History Channel)

‘This Show Was and Is Still Dead to Me’

After his stroke in 2022, Frank left the series to take care of his health. Fans have missed him, but have understood his absence.

They were less forgiving of the show failing to acknowledge his passing. Given that the show was filmed months before Frank’s death, it was understandable that there was no footage discussing his passing.

But fans were quick to point out the other ways they could’ve paid tribute.

“There was no dedication to Frank on the season premiere last night. I feel like they should have at least made a title card at the end or something to honor him?” posted on Reddit user in a American Pickers sub-Reddit.

“Total disrespect! This show was and is still dead to me,” posted another, furious with the slight.

“Honestly I think the show is dog s—- without Frank. I don’t even bother watching episodes without him anymore,” shared another.

History Channel’s Tribute To Frank

Now, to play devil’s advocate, the network did air a tribute to Frank after the news of his passing. The channel put together a highlights reel of favorite moments from his time on American Pickers.

It included moments like their big sale to Aerosmith or when he got this close to owning a vintage Knucklehead Harley Davidson. But the reel was posted on Youtube, not aired on the History Channel itself.

It did, however, accompany this statement:

“We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024. Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

Frank Fritz on a motorcycle during a memorable episode of ‘American Pickers’ (History Channel/ Youtube)

Frank’s Final Days

In the end, it’s safe to say that it was a missed opportunity for The History Channel not to, at the very least, include a tribute card at the end of the season premiere. But as the 26th season is just taking off, there’s time to correct the error.

In the weeks that followed Frank’s passing, fans have received more information about Frank’s failing health from his longtime friend Jerry Gendreau.

He actually explained in an interview with The Sun just how bad things had been for poor Frank towards the end.

“You would go to see him in the nursing home and one-half of his body was completely done. He would lift his arm up and it would just drop,” explained Jerry.

Adding that it was “tough to be totally bedridden” for Frank, Jerry explained that he felt Frank was just ready to be done with all the “bad days.”

“I’ve seen this when people get tired, they get tired. I think if you don’t have the will to live, you won’t,” Jerry said.

“I think Frank could’ve lived a lot longer if the will to live would’ve been there.”

Here’s hoping he’s at peace now.