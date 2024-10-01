Reality show fans are mourning the death of Frank Fritz from the hit show American Pickers.

The star of the hit History Channel series was beloved by fans and his co-star, Mike Wolfe.

In fact, it was Mike who share the sad news with the fandom, confirming his passing and also the cause of his death.

Frank Fritz’s Cause of Death: ‘American Pickers’ Star Dies At 60

Frank’s longtime co-star and friend Mike Wolfe shared the heartbreaking news over Instagram on Tuesday, October 1.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” he started his tribute.

Frank had been suffering the last two years after surviving a stroke in 2022. His health forced him to leave the show just as the series was hitting it’s stride.

“I’ve know Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny,” Mike added of his friend

“The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself. Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” Mike continued.

Mike ended the tribute with, “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”

The Legacy of ‘American Pickers’

Hard to believe that a show about antiquing would be such a success, but the show has been a fan favorite since it premiere in 2010. Currently in it’s 25th season, the show is continually on “a mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land,” according to the show’s tagline.

The show follows the team as they scour the country for “hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, meeting quirky characters and hearing their amazing stories.”

Franke was at the center of the incredible journey, along with his friend their co-star Danielle Colby. She also paid tribute to her late friend on Instagram.

“Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time,” she wrote

“Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog.”

Frank Fritz’s Health

While his legacy will always be with the show, on July 21, 2021, The History Channel announced that Frank Fritz would be departing from the cast of American Pickers.

That same day, it was reported that Fritz was hospitalized with a stroke after Mike posted about it on social media.

While it took time for Frank to recover, there was still a lot of talk about him returning to the show. In May 2023, he still didn’t sound ready and was happy to let the new “crew” take over: Danielle Colby, Mike Wolfe’s younger brother Robbie, and friend and antiques expert “Jersey Jon” Szalay.

He had quite the ride with his friends. He will be missed.