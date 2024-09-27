Whoopi Goldberg Pays Loving Tribute to ‘Sister Act’ Costar Maggie Smith

Whoopi Goldberg has added her voice to the chorus of stars paying tribute to Maggie Smith.

As we previously reported, Maggie recently passed away at the age of 89.

She and Whoopi co-starred in the beloved 1992 comedy Sister Act, as well as its 1993 sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during the Academy Museum Conversation at The Times Center, featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Brougher and Renzo Piano on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

In the decades that followed, the two screen legends remained close friends.

And Whoopi credited Maggie with lending much-needed support after the passing of her mother in 2010.

Whoopi Goldberg Remembers Maggie Smith

Shortly after news of Maggie’s passing went public, Whoopi posted a photo of the two of them on set, along with a heartfelt caption.

“Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind,'” Goldberg wrote, adding:

Whoopi Goldberg attends the grand opening Of SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Robin Williams Center on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP.”

An Enduring Friendship

It was not the first time that Whoopi mentioned Maggie in recent months.

Recalling her mother’s death in a recent interview with People, Goldberg praised Smith for helping her endure the grief.

“Having Maggie Smith be there, and being able to fall apart and having her say, ‘Listen, my friend. We’ll get you through this. We’ll get you through this,” Goldberg said.

Maggie Smith attends the “Quartet” photocall during the BFI London Film Festival at the Empire Leicester Square on October 15, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)

“We’ll get you to the hospital so you can get her. Get you back to Berkeley so you can get home,’” she continued.

“We were up all night, just laughing and talking about stuff. And she had met my mom a couple of times. Just having somebody who got it, who understood, it’s everything.”

Whoopi also mentioned Maggie while discussing the possibility of a Sister Act 3 during a recent podcast interview.

She addressed her friend over the air, telling Smith, “We just can’t do it with anybody but you.”

Dame Maggie Smith attends the unveiling of a statue of Sir Lawrence Olivier outside the National Theatre, Southbank on September 23, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

“So, if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do,” Whoopi said. “But we don’t want to do it without you, Maggie.”

A Tragic Announcement

Maggie’s passing was announced this morning her her sons, who revealed that she’d died “peacefully” in a hospital.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end,” the statement read.

Dame Maggie Smith arrives at the screening of “Ladies In Lavender” at the Tribeca Film Festival April 23, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days,” Maggie’s sons continued.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Our thoughts go out to Maggie’s loved ones during this enormously difficult moment.