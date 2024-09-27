Maggie Smith Cause of Death: Screen Icon Passes Away at 89

Sad news out of the world of film and television today as Maggie Smith has passed away at the age of 89.

News of the screen legend’s passing was confirmed this morning by her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin.

According to the statement issued today by her family, Dame Maggie died in a hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

Maggie Smith speaks on stage during the "In Conversation With" at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival on April 8, 2017 in London, England.

Saying Farewell to a Legend

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September,” Maggie’s sons wrote.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days,” the statement continued, according to Deadline.

Maggie Smith arrives at "The Lady In The Van" – Centrepiece Gala on October 13, 2015 in London, England.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

What Was Maggie Smith’s Cause of Death?

Smith’s family has not made any announcement with regard to her cause of death.

As the revered actress passed away in a hospital, we can surmise that her death was the result of an illness, and was not unexpected.

Maggie Smith arrives at "The Lady In The Van" – Centrepiece Gala on October 13, 2015 in London, England.

Smith had battled Graves’ disease for several decades. She was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, but in 2009, it was reported that she had made a full recovery.

We will relay new information about the screen legend’s final days as reliable reports become available.

An Iconic Career

Though she is best known these days for her roles in the Downton Abbey and Harry Potter franchises, Maggie has been a legend of stage and screen for several decades.

Maggie Smith attends the EE British Academy Film Awards on February 14, 2016 in London, England.

In 1969, she rose to international fame on the strength of her performance in The Prime of Ms. Jean Brodie, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

She would take home a second Oscar in 1978 for her supporting role in California Suite.

Maggie also won four Emmys over the course of her career, three of them for her work as the Dowager Countess on Abbey.

Dame Maggie Smith attends The Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" on February 17, 2015 in London, England.

A generational talent who racked up more than 60 credits over the course of her career, Smith was also known for more lighthearted roles in films like Sister Act, in which she co-starred with Whoopi Goldberg.

Indeed, few modern actors were more esteemed by their peers.

And just moments after news of her death went public, Maggie Smith’s name became a top trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) as tributes poured in from friends, colleagues, and a legion of adoring fans.

Our thoughts go out to Maggie’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.