Kim Richards Placed on Psychiatric Hold Following Relapse: Report

Kim Richards was recently placed on a psychiatric hold after relapsing into substance abuse.

Insiders say the move came after the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got into an altercation with sister Kyle Richards earlier this month.

Sadly, it seems the 72-hour hold had little impact, as Kim and Kyle clashed again this week.

Kim Richards speaks during a reunion show from her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Bravo)

It seems Kim has been living at a home owned by Kyle. But the offer of free housing was rescinded following her recent relapse. And that’s when this week’s confrontation occurred.

Kim Richards Placed on Psychiatric Hold: What Happened? What Happens Next?

Sadly, this is not the first time in recent years that a troubled celeb has been placed on a psychiatric hold.

Stars like Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes have been forced into treatment after family members were able to convince the courts that they presented a danger to themselves.

The news of Kim’s latest troubles to us courtesy of TMZ. The site reports that this is not the first time Kim’s family has been forced to take drastic legal action.

Kim Richards attends Hollywood in Bright Pink presented by Life & Style, hosted by Giuliana Rancic at Bagatelle on October 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Life & Style)

Sources tell TMZ that Kim was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold back in early September.

She was reportedly “incoherent” at a Los Angeles area Hilton Hotel.

Kyle was at the scene, and Kim initially refused to leave. She was eventually taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Law enforcement was called in a second time on Wednesday night. It was then that Kyle informed officers that she and her family were worried about Kim’s survival.

Kim Richards attends the REVOLT & NCTA Host VIP Gala For Talent & Cable Execs at Belasco Theatre on April 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

An Ongoing Problem

As longtime RHOBH fans are no doubt aware, Kim’s battle with addiction has been well-documented over the years.

Kim has suffered countless legal troubles due to her drug and alcohol abuse. In one memorable incident, she allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Up to this point, Kim has managed to avoid any lengthy prison sentences. And she’s received a great deal of support from her family and her former bosses at Bravo.

Kim Richards attends the 20th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala “Love To Erase MS” at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 3, 2013 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)

The Efforts to Rescue Kim

In one of his memoirs, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen revealed that the network financed Kim’s first round of addiction treatments.

“It was clear that it was a real problem. We wanted to be responsible and we didn’t want to put her in a situation where anything could be exacerbated,” he wrote in Diamonds and Rosé.

“We considered her family and wanted to work with her to get her better. Bravo paid for her rehab.”

Kyle Richards agreed that Kim’s involvement with Bravo may have saved her life.

Kim Richards arrives at Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” series party on October 11, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“If anything, being on the show made her accountable. And she says that as well,” Kim said during a 2019 appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

“She says that it saved her life. There’s nowhere to hide and everyone knows. Now anywhere she goes, people know who she is. She can’t get away with anything! So it actually helped her!”

Sources tell TMZ that Kim is currently living in the home owned by Kyle against the family’s wishes.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.