Whoopi Goldberg vs. Anna Delvey: ‘The View’ Feud That’s Getting Out Of Control

Who had Whoopi Goldberg feuding with a criminal other than Donald Trump on their 2024 Bingo card?

In the ever-entertaining world of celebrity drama, the latest rivalry involves the notorious fraudster Anna Delvey and the iconic Whoopi Goldberg.

Tension erupted after Delvey, the infamous con artist turned reality TV star, took issue with Goldberg’s comments on The View about her upcoming appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

What began as a fairly offhand comment has quickly spiraled into a full-blown showdown, leaving fans eagerly following the unfolding drama.

Whoopi Goldberg attends â€œA Night with Whoopiâ€ Celebrating WhoopFamâ€™s Emma & Clyde and Whoopi & Maya brands launch on July 20, 2024 in Venice, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Round One: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Anna Delvey On ‘The View’

The controversy started when Anna Delvey made headlines for joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Whoopi Goldberg, known for her outspoken opinions on The View, didn’t hold back her fury.

“This woman, they gave her permission to go do this,” Whoopi said, arguing that Delvey’s appearance on a high-profile show was inappropriate given her criminal history.

Anna, whose real last name is Sorokin, is a German citizen who for years pretended to be a wealthy heiress. She was released from U.S. prison in 2021, but was then detained for overstaying her visa shortly afterward, and then spent more than a year in ICE custody. She has recently been under house arrest in New York while fighting her deportation case.

The basis of Whoopi’s criticism is that, despite there being a flood of debate over illegal immigrants in the the US, border control, and the role of ICE, Anna was not only able to stay in this country but participate on the show simply because she’s “pretty.”

“What the hell?” she argued, with the sentiment resonating with the rest of The View panel. Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and the rest also felt that Delvey’s notoriety as a “professional con artist” did not align with the glamorous world of reality TV and that she was being given special treatment.

Case in point: When’s the last time you say someone with an ankle monitor dance on DWTS?!

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Anna Delvey. (Photo Credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Round 2: Anna’s Response to Whoopi

Anna Delvey wasn’t about to let Whoopi’s remarks go unanswered. She’s got her 15 minutes of fame, and she’s not wasting them!

She fired back with a vehement demand for an apology, claiming that Goldberg had gotten key facts about her case wrong.

“While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight,” she said in a statement to Page Six.

First, she addressed the inaccuracies she believed were spread by Whoopi. Namely, that she had yet to be punished for her crimes and never paid any of the people scammed back.

“I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction,” Anna fired back.

Yet, despite taking Whoopi and The View panels’ words as a personal attack, Anna returned the sentiments in kind, actually resorting to name calling.

Because remember, we’re all adults here!

“Stay nasty ladies, but don’t forget to vote Sept. 17!” Anna signed off in her message.

Anna Delvey attends the Shao show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Will Fans Vote For Anna?

As with any good celebrity feud, fans were quick to weigh in.

People took sides immediately, with some applauding Whoopi for calling out Anna’s past actions.

“Criminals should not be allowed on DWTS!!! I will be boycotting until you’re gone!!!” posted one user on X, siding with Whoopi who pointed out the the exploitation of Anna’s criminal notoriety

On the other hand, there were many who rallied behind Anna. These supporters argued that Whoopi’s comments were harsh and dismissive of the possibility of personal growth and redemption. How open minded!

“Anna Delvey on DWTS?! This season is gonna be wild! Can’t wait to see what she does,” posted another X user.

But the truth is, the whole thing is really a commentary on where we are as a society. Criminals who make a name for themselves can be anything in this country: reality stars, revered celebrities, hell even President.

Frankly, we all shouldn’t be this shocked anymore…