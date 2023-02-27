Jen Boecher Learns Rishi Singh Has to Keep Her Secret from His Family: They'd Put You Under HOUSE ARREST?!

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh were in the spotlight.

They reunited at least. They kisses, they talked, they kissed some more.

But in between those steamy smooches, they talked about Rishi’s double life. His family is trying to set him up with an arranged marriage, but he’s engaged to Jen.

Rishi warned Jen that if his family find out that they’re engaged too soon, they might put him under “house arrest.” What?

Jen Boecher has shown herself to be likable. But, on Episode 4, not even she seemed entirely sure that she’s making the smartest choice.

She has spent a very limited amount of time with Rishi Singh. Yes, he’s absolutely gorgeous. But is she prepared for her life with him?

These questions and more cycled through her thoughts as she closed the distance with her fiance. Her secret fiance.

Meanwhile, Rishi was at home with his family. He has assumed a sort of “head of household” position, and it comes with a lot of responsibility.

His mother keeps trying to set him up with arranged marriages. Rishi keeps making excuses or dragging his heels.

In reality, he is engaged to Jen. His mom doesn’t know that. And, according to Rishi, she can’t know. Not just yet.

Rishi lied to his mother. He told her that he would be going to the gym — very believable, for a model and a fitness trainer.

(We still have no idea what he told his family about why producers are filming him. Like … there are many possible lies to explain the cameras, but what did he actually say?)

Clearly, Rishi feels haunted by the way that he’s lying to his family. And now that Jen has arrived, he’s going to be doing that even more.

After a long, long wait, Rishi and Jen reunited.

(Remember, Jen didn’t just fly halfway around the world. She also had a fairly long drive to see Rishi)

The two shared a steamy, loving kiss. And the happy times didn’t stop there.

Jen isn’t just visiting. Her intention is to permanently move to India, marry Rishi, and the two can live their lives there.

So Rishi secured an apartment for her.

At first glance (because yes, there is a follow-up), the place looked ideal. High ceilings, modern plumbing, and even furnishings.

Jen’s (initially) happy, but clearly, her friends’ words and worries have taken root. She wonders if Rishi has truly been faithful.

She asks how he would feel about holding off on physical intimacy. Possibly even until the wedding.

Yes, they’ve had sex before, and she finds him very attractive. But Jen has doubts and she wants to make sure that they’re on the same page.

Meanwhile, Rishi had his own ideas about how they should spend their time in the near future. (Jen’s visa is only good for about four months)

Simply put, he wants to once again introduce Jen (who has met his family) as his “friend,” rather than his fiancee. He wants them to grow accustomed to Jen. Then he’ll tell them the truth. Hypothetically.

Jen asks why he’s waiting. Rishi claims to her that if they find out too soon and react poorly, they might not let him leave the house. When Jen asks if they’d put him under some sort of “house arrest,” Rishi says yes … without specifying how they would enforce this. Is he kidding, or is he in danger? Maybe somewhere in between.

The next day, Jen revealed that the apartment did not, in fact, meet her needs.

Oh, the structure itself is mostly fine. But it’s missing some pretty basic stuff — a heater, for one thing. Also? Toilet paper.

Rishi promises to bring her whatever she needs, but obviously, both of those things would have made her night more pleasant.

Rishi also brought a pair of yoga mats. The two did couples yoga.

Nothing as intimate as what we’ve seen from Jenny and Sumit. Just some creative poses that require core strength.

Love the screenshot. We absolutely plan to get more use out of it.

Rishi also took Jen shopping for an outfit to wear to reintroduce herself to his family.

It needs to be nice and reasonably traditional to make a good impression. But if it’s too nice, well, they might grow suspicious.

The more that Jen thought about this ridiculous charade, the angrier that she felt. She is a grown woman — why is Rishi making her go through all of this, after she’s traveled around the world to be with him?

Deciding against buying an outfit, Jen admits that she’s now having second thoughts about meeting his family. It’s not about them, it’s about the lie.

Jen obviously has some insecurities, and Rishi’s dodgy behavior isn’t helping.

They both clearly like each other. But it may take more than that if this is going to work.