Anna Delvey: What Happened to the Con Artist Who Inspired Inventing Anna?

When Anna Sorokin first entered a Manhattan courtroom in 2019, there was still a great deal of confusion about the past and identity of the woman who claimed to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey.

Fortunately, the subsequent trial answered many of those questions.

And now, those answers have been repackaged as the delightfully addictive Netflix series Inventing Anna.

But while showrunner Shonda Rhimes might have succeeded in fleshing out the backstory of the enigmatic Ms. Delvey/Sorokin, viewers are still clamoring for more information.

If you're close to completing the series, then you have a rough idea of the consequences suffered by the so-called "SoHo Grifter."

If not, consider this your obligatory spoiler alert!

Delvey was convicted of defrauding numerous providers of luxury services, including hotels, high-end finance firms, and even a private jet operator.

So in a sense, Delvey was a Robin Hood-like figure, who stole only from folks who were enjoying life in society's upper echelon.

Of course, she forgot the all-important "give to the poor" part of her "robbing from the rich" scheme.

Anna was the sole beneficiary of the $275,000 in goods and services that she swindled from her victims, and after a lengthy, high-profile trial, she was convicted of grand larceny and theft of services.

Delvey infamously fretted over her appearance during the trial, at one point requesting that her defense attorney arrange for a personal stylist to chose her outfits for court.

Spodek argued that it was "it is imperative that Anna dress appropriately for the trial," but the move didn't exactly endear her to jurors.

Prosecutors shot back that the Delvey "showed more concern for her attire than the emotions of those she hurt" and seemed to "revel at the plight of her victims."

According to UK tabloid The Guardian, Delvey also "drew unflattering sketches of the lead prosecutor during testimony" -- which didn't exactly help her public image.

In May of 2019, Sorokin was sentenced four to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000.

She served her time in the Albion State Correctional Facility and received an early release on February 11, 2021.

Following her release, Anna resumed living the high life.

She rejoined Instagram and Twitter where her diva-like behavior in court had made her an overnight cult figure.

But just six weeks after re-entering society, Delvey was picked up by ICE agents for overstaying her visa.

Anna is currently being held in Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, as federal agents determine if she should be deported to her native Germany.

As for her thoughts on her crimes, Delvey remains mostly unapologetic.

"The thing is, I'm not sorry. I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything," Delvey told the media the day after her sentencing.

"I regret the way I went about certain things."

She expanded on these feelings in a more recent interview with the New York Times.

"I feel sorry for the way my case is being perceived. And I feel sorry that I resorted to these actions that people think I’m glorifying now," she said.

"I feel sorry for the choices I’ve made. Definitely, I don’t feel like the world would be a better place if people were just trying to be more like me."

It sounds like Anna has been somewhat humbled by the events of the past three years.

Of course, she probably knows that it would be bad for her brand if she were to drop the diva attitude completely.

So in a sense, she's still inventing new versions of herself to maximize profitability.