There appears to be some very bad blood between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.

There’s definitely no love story between the former President and the global pop music superstar.

When it comes to the massive popularity of Swift and the headlines she continues to generate while attending professional football games in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce — along with her apparent affection for Joe Biden — Trump seemingly cannot shake his annoyed feelings off.

And things may soon get ugly in response.

Taylor Swift is making loving eyes here at boyfriend Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

For a significant majority of the population, Taylor Swift is a talented artist who appears to be in love with Kelce, the All-Pro tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs.

She has barely discussed the relationship in public, simply supporting Kelce when his team plays and getting close to his brother, mother and other loved ones.

With the Chiefs headed to the Super Bowl on February 11, however, and with Swift likely to be featured on camera at times during the most-watched telecast of the year… a segment of the U.S. population seems to be losing its mind.

This segment is being led by Donald Trump.

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce in Baltimore after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens. (Getty)

According to a new article in Rolling Stone, Trump has been flipping out over all the attention Swift has been earning of late.

(Swift, of course, has been earning this attention for well over a year due to her wildly successful Eras Tour and a music catalog that continues to break records. But anyway.)

Considering the fact that Swift endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 Presidential election, many observers think that she will do the same ahead of the 2024 Presidential election…

… and Trump is hoping to damage her credibility and her reputation long before this alleged endorsement takes place.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Rolling Stone claims that Trump is planning to wage a “holy war” against Swift, whatever the heck that means.

The former Commander-in-Chief believes he is “more popular” than Swift, based on this same magazine’s reporting, and thinks he “obviously” should have been named TIME Person of the Year in 2023.

For those unaware, that honor went to Swift.

Trump, for his part, has not actually commented at this point on Swift or Kelce or any of the conspiracies floating around out there — but, yes, folks, those conspiracies absolutely exist.

And they’re being pushed by Trump surrogates and/or far-Right members of the Republican Party.

Donald Trump gives pauses to answer a reporters’ question about a whistleblower as he leaves the Oval Office after hosting the ceremonial swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia at the White House September 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I think they’re using Taylor Swift right now,” Jack Posobiec, an influential rightwing conspiracy theorist, said in a video posted on Truth Social on Monday, for example.

“They’re gearing up for an operation to use Taylor Swift in the election against everything: against Trump, for Biden, they’re gonna get her and … the Swifties… they’re going to turn those into voters, you watch.”

First, it’s unclear who THEY is referring to here.

Second, We’re pretty sure that encouraging young citizens — heck, encouraging ALL citizens! — to vote should be the goal of all political parties.

We’re not really sure what the shady aspect of this supposedly nefarious plan could be.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Then there’s Vivek Ramaswamy, the former Republican presidential candidate and lover of misinformation; he shared his own totally logical thoughts on Swift this past Sunday.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” Ramaswamy posted on Twitter in a reply to a post from Posobiec.

“And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.

“Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

In this case, Ramaswamy seems to be saying that Biden and other Democrats are in cahoots with the NFL in order to rig the Super Bowl in the Chiefs’ favor.

We guess that means they forced Lamar Jackson to throw a backbreaking interception against Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game last week?

Powerful forces are apparently at work here.

You did it, honey! We’d have to imagine that’s what Taylor Swift is saying to Travis Kelce here. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

We’ll give the final, ABSOLUTELY INSANE word to Jack Lombardi, a Conservative influencer who unsuccessfully ran to be a Republican congressional candidate in 2022.

After the Chiefs beat the Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl, he Tweeted:

“With all the unneeded and unwanted Taylor coverage at the games. KC’s journey to the Super Bowl – totally scripted.

“Next … Travis and Taylor together at the Super Bowl, appearing happy, and in love. Then KC wins. And then later announcing their support for Biden.

“Coincidental? No. Bought and paid for couple. SMH.”

Ignoring the claims that Taylor Swift (the highest-earning singer of her generation) is somehow “bought and paid for,” allow us to conclude with this simple question:

If one party is THIS afraid of a political endorsement from a musician who has indisputably connected in a deep and personal manner with millions of people across the country, might it say a lot more about that party than about the musician herself?