Megan Thee Stallion & Plastic Surgery: Did She Get a Nose Job Before VMAs?

Was there a secret Megan Thee Stallion plastic surgery and no one told us?

While many wonder who’s skipping the VMAs and who’s attending, some appearances are set in stone.

In August, MTV announced that the glorious Megan Thee Stallion would host the 2024 Video Music Awards.

Megan is gorgeous and talented and widely beloved. But some wonder if she’s updated her appearance. Specifically, her face.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Did Megan Thee Stallion get plastic surgery?

Rumors began to emerge in early 2024 that Megan Thee Stallion had gotten plastic surgery.

Specifically, the rumors claimed that she had undergone a nose job.

Plastic surgery rumors are not always hateful. They can be genuine speculation. However, it’s no surprise that Megan weighed in on the nose job claims.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On April 8, 2024, Megan Thee Stallion took to an Instagram Live session to address the plastic surgery rumors.

“They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done,'” she began, acknowledging the whispers.

Megan then confronted those spreading the rumor, declaring: “Y’all hoes wish I got my nose done.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion debunked the plastic surgery rumor

“Y’all hoes need to comprehend how much recovery surgery take,” she pointed out. Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take.”

Citing the duration of her fame, Megan Thee Stallion noted: “I’ve been in your s–t since 2017.”

Quite reasonably, she asked: “At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you hoes breathe? Keep up, hoe.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Though Megan and friends laughed off the plastic surgery speculation, it clearly irritated her enough for her to respond.

On the one hand, that sometimes deepens suspicions. Fans, especially in groups, can be an incredulous lot.

But perhaps people did need to hear this sensible take. Megan would have to disappear for at least 4-to-6 weeks, and likely for a couple of months beyond that, for post-surgery swelling to go down. Full recovery would take even longer.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What started the rumors?

Even if we rule out malice — because some people hate Megan Thee Stallion for being a shooting victim — the rumor is no surprise.

Many people are simply unfamiliar with how contour, lighting, camera variety, and more can influence how someone’s face looks. Megan’s fans probably see her looking a little different from one appearance to another, and leap to conclusions.

When you suspect plastic surgery on someone’s face, it’s best to exclude simpler explanations first. Facial fillers, weight changes, makeup, and even simple aging are much more common.