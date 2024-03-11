Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Make Red Carpet Debut at Oscars Afterparty

Chris Evans and his wife are one of the hottest couples on the planet.

Late in the summer of 2023, we reported that Chris Evans married Alba Baptista. Both gorgeous actors are best known for their portrayals of comics characters, yet they have kept their romance largely private.

However, on Sunday, the two were among the Oscars couples making their red carpet debuts.

In the space of six months, they went from a secret wedding to putting their relationship on display for the world.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista made their red carpet debut

On Sunday, March 10, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The party, of course, went down after the 96th Academy Awards.

Though the 42-year-old MCU actor and the 26-year-old Netflix star have historically valued their privacy as a couple, they did more than simply walk the red carpet together.

Alba Baptista attends the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow party at Gigi Parisas part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear F/W 2023- 2024 on March 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista packed on a tasteful amount of PDA, as husband and wife embraced each other and flashed bright smiles — for one another and for the cameras.

Their outfits didn’t match, but they both looked stylish in their own right.

Fortunately, they have both mastered the key to looking good on the red carpet: being extremely naturally hot. Everything else is just money, creativity, and a sense of style.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been extremely private

Just six months earlier, in September of 2023, the two held a secret wedding. The first of these went down at the couple’s Boston-area home.

The ultra-private event involved an exclusive guest list, including a number of Evans’ MCU castmates from over the years. Reportedly, the guests had to sign NDAs in order to keep the reception’s details under wraps.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista held a second reception in Portugal — Baptista’s nation of origin.

Chris Evans speaks at a panel during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Given the gorgeous couple’s prioritization of privacy, fans only have limited information on when Chris Evans and his future wife met.

However, in 2021, fans picked up on the fact that Alba Baptista was following not only Chris Evans but several of his family members on social media.

Following the man himself means next to nothing. Following his family, however, suggests that someone is either writing entertainment news, stalking the hunky actor, or — as fans believe was already the case — personally knows the actor and his loved ones.

On Season 2 of Netflix’s tragically short Warrior Nun series, Alba Baptista portrays Ava, the central character and protagonist. Kristina Tonteri-Young plays Sister Beatrice. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Fans speculate that they met that summer, when Chris Evans was filming The Gray Man and when Alba Baptista was filming the jarringly good second season of Netflix’s Warrior Nun series.

Warrior Nun is one of Netflix’s most infamous cancelations, which is saying a lot. Truly, Netflix’s culture embodies so much of the rot that is strangling the life out of the entertainment industry.

Incidentally, if you want to see more of Chris Evans’ wife, Warrior Nun is wrapping up its story in a trilogy of films.