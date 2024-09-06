Janelle Brown Mourns Late Son 6 Months After Tragic Suicide

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It has been half a year since Janelle Brown received the last call any parent ever wants to hear.

As has been well documented at this point, the reality star’s son, Garrison, took his own life via a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the young age of 25.

Simply horrible.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Adding to the nightmare… Garrison was discovered by his brother Gabe, who went to check on him after their mother received alarming text messages from Garrison the previous night.

In an interview with authorities shortly afterward, Garrison’s roommates said their friend had been battling Depression around this time and had also been drinking heavily.

According to his autopsy, Garrison’s blood alcohol level was .307% when he died.

Fast forward to this past Thursday and Janelle posting a photo of herself and her son to Instagram, along with a caption paying tribute to Garrison.

“6 months ago today you went away,” the Sister Wives cast member wrote. “You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone. And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back.”

We truly cannot imagine what Janelle Brown has been going through.

“I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay,” she continued on September 5.

“I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Janelle has honored Garrison on other occasions, as well, most notably his 26th birthday in April, mere weeks after the tragedy.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore,” Janelle wrote back then, adding:

“I still feel you nearby sometimes.

“And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

This week, meanwhile, Maddie Brown also paid tribute to her late brother, sharing a carousel of photos featuring Garrison and his nephew, as well as a photo of herself and Garrison as children.

Out of respect, we’re gonna post her heartfelt tribute in full. Here it goes…

It’s been six months since this beautiful soul left us, and not a day goes by that I don’t think about him. In some ways, it feels like he crosses my mind even more now, which might be a sad truth for many who’ve lost someone in this way.

I am constantly reminded just how many people are touched by this kind of loss. Every day, I hear from people who, like me, were blindsided by the sudden absence of a loved one. Sometimes it’s bullying, sometimes it’s loneliness, and sometimes it’s mental health, which I don’t think we fully understand.

My brother, Garrison, had his struggles, but this was not something any of us saw any signs for. We were truly blindsided. We talked regularly, and my mom’s kids have always been close-knit, even as life changed around us. Garrison was sarcastic and witty, and in moments of seriousness, he seemed almost uncomfortable with it—like it was hard for him to be vulnerable.

I miss him dearly, and the truth is, I don’t know how to talk about this. His death took us all by surprise. It leaves me wondering—if we talked about mental health more openly, could something have changed? I’ll never know for sure. But what I do know is that the hurt doesn’t go away. It just transfers. And sometimes, it feels amplified.

For anyone who’s been touched by this kind of loss, my heart is with you. You’re not alone in the pain, and it’s okay not to have all the answers.