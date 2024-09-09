Jana Duggar Violates Family Dress Code With Shoulder-Baring Wedding Dress

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jana Duggar’s wedding dress has prompted an unexpected controversy.

As you probably know by now, Jana married Stephen Wissmann in front of roughly 500 guests last month.

The move caught fans off guard, as Jana and Stephen seemed to have broken up years ago following a brief courtship.

Jana Duggar, seen here on TLC, is now a married woman. (TLC)

But even more surprising to some Duggar watchers was a dress that Jana tried on ahead of her big day.

Jana Duggar’s Wedding Dress Video Stuns Fans

Like many brides-to-be, Jana tried on numerous dresses before choosing the right one.

She wound up going with a “modest,” conservative option that complied with the rules of the infamous Duggar dress code.

But one of the dresses that Jana tried on at her fitting was downright risqué by the standards of her fundamentalist family.

Fans were impressed by Jana’s willingness to so publicly flout her parents’ rules.

Jana Duggar tried on a shoulder-baring dress ahead of her wedding. (YouTube)

It might not look like an especially racy dress (and it’s not), but Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar require their daughters to cover all appendages at all times.

“Just imagine if [Jim Bob and Michelle’s] faces if Jana would’ve chosen this dress instead,” one commenter wrote, as first reported by The Sun.

“I’m surprised she even tried this on, wow,” a second viewer remarked.

“And posted it!” a third chimed in.

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked viewers through as she harvested and ate her own Arkansas pineapples. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Several commenters were surprised that Jana not only tried the dress on but shared a video of the fitting in a public forum.

“I’m even more surprised she kept it in the video,” one viewer wrote.

“Same, at first I thought it was someone else,” another agreed.

Michelle Duggar’s Absence Raises Eyebrows

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Many commenters pointed out that Michelle Duggar seemed to be absent from the fitting.

Several Duggar children are semi-estranged from their parents, and some fans are wondering if Jana has joined that club.

“I don’t feel like watching the video, did she mention her mom’s absence?” one person asked.

“Does [Michelle] just not care about anything anymore?” another inquired.

Jana Duggar appears on one of her family’s TLC reality shows. (Image Credit: TLC)

“[Michelle] was only interested in pre-wedding shopping and other ‘idyllic Mom’ duties when the TLC cameras were rolling and she wanted to keep the optics of ‘mother of the year,'” a third added.

Is Jana Distancing Herself From Her Family?

We may never know why Michelle was absent from Jana’s fitting. But some fans think it’s just one of several signs that Jana is trying to put some distance between herself and her parents.

It’s been rumored that Jana and Stephen are planning to relocate to his native Nebraska now that they’ve tied the knot.

And Jana has already changed her last name. Obviously, there’s nothing unusual about that move, but some Duggar watchers have taken it as a sign that she’s fed up with her family.

“Whoomp there it is,” one Reddit user wrote alongside a screenshot of Jana’s updated Instagram page.

Jana Duggar talks to producers during her time on Counting On. (TLC)

“Dropping the Duggar like a bad habit,” a second noted.

“Honestly, Wissmann is a killer last name. I’d be so fast to lose that Duggar name,” a third remarked.

“Wonder When will she update her location in her bio,” another user wrote.

It might be a while before Jana updates fans on her life as a married woman.

But she certainly seems to be enjoying this time of great change in her life!