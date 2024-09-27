Lana Del Rey MARRIED to Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene!

Music icon Lana Del Rey is officially a married woman!

The acclaimed singer-songwriter has reportedly tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide whom she met during a trip to Louisiana.

Several outlets reported on Thursday that Lana and Jeremy had obtained a marriage license.

Lana Del Rey performs at Terminal 5 on October 23, 2017 in New York City.

Lana Del Rey Is Now a Married Woman

Now, it looks as though the unexpected couple has already tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Jeremy’s home state.

Thus far, the newlyweds have done an impressive job of keeping the whole thing under wraps.

But details are slowly beginning to trickle in. And it sounds like Lana’s big day was a surprisingly traditional affair.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Lana wore a white gown, and her father, Robert Grant, walked her down the aisle.

Lana Del Rey attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Lana’s siblings, Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, were also in attendance, per the Daily Mail.

However, there were no photographs of the singer’s mom, Patricia Hill.

Who Is Lana’s Husband?

Very little is known about Lana’s relationship or her new husband.

We know that they’ve known one another at least since 2019. That was when Lana posted about Jeremy on Facebook for the first time.

Lana Del Rey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

“Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours,” she captioned a set of photos at the time.

The first clue that Lana and Jeremy were dating came in May of this year when she described him as “my guy” on Instagram.

Shortly thereafter, Lana and Jeremy were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Leeds Festival in England.

And earlier this month, Lana confirmed for the first time that she and Jeremy were dating.

Lana Del Rey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Other than the fact that he works as an airboat tour guide, little is known about Jeremy.

He’s believed to be a few years older than Lana. And fans suspect that the two started off as friends and gradually became romantically involved.

Lana is famously secretive about her personal life, but in the past, she’s been romantically linked to photographer Francesco Carrozzini, rapper G-Eazy, and police officer Sean Larkin.

Lana Del Rey with the Special International Award during The Ivors 2024 at Grosvenor House on May 23, 2024 in London, England.

Mrs. Del Rey-Dufrene has yet to publicly address the rumors of her marriage. And given how jealously she guards her privacy it might be a while before she speaks out.

But at this point, enough reliable sources have reported on it that we feel confident saying she’s almost certainly hitched.

Our sincere congratulations go out to the happy couple. Now don’t make us wait forever for those wedding pics!