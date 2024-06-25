Downton Abbey fans, send some love to Joanne Froggatt as she’s pregnant with her first child!

The beloved British actress, 43, made the surprise reveal on Monday during an appearance at the 2024 Into Film Awards.

No better way to announce you’re pregnant than to debut a baby bump on the red carpet! Right Beyonce, Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens, Mindy Kaling ….

Joanne Froggatt attends the Into Film Awards 2024 on June 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

A photo is worth 1000 words, they say, and Joanne, who plays Anna Bates in the Downton Abbey franchise, allowed photographers to capture the moment when she announced her first pregnancy.

Without saying a single word! Instead, she cradled her visible baby bump while posing on the carpet in a red dress! How sweet!

For now, Joanne hasn’t made any official announcement yet, so we don’t know the gender, due date, or any other specifics quite yet.

To be honest, we don’t even know who the father is. While she was previously married to James Cannon, Joanne announced that she and the IT consultant had ended their marriage in 2020.

Since then, there hasn’t been anyone serious in her life, though a reported mystery man has been spotted in her orbit. But honestly, that could be anyone!

Bumping along! Joanne Froggatt attends the Into Film Awards 2024 and debuts her pregnancy. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

A Busy Time For The ‘Downton’ Star

While being pregnant is truly a blessing, Joanne has her hands a bit full at the moment.

Currently, filming is underway for the third Downton Abbey film in the UK. Almost all of the original stars are meant to return, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Allen Leech, and Joanne.

In fact, the cast is even growing! It was announced this week that House of the Dragon’s star Simon Russell Beale is joining this time around, as is Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola and Paul Giamatti, who is actually reprising his role from the TV series as Cora’s (Elizabeth McGovern) brother Harold Levinson.

Wonder if the writers will be working Joanne’s pregnancy into the story!