Robbie Coltrane Mourned, Remembered by Harry Potter Cast as "Incredible, Lovely Man"

Hollywood is in mourning.

On Friday, we learned that Robbie Coltrane had passed away at the age of 72, as the talent agency that represented this veteran actor confirmed in a statement.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client,” the star’s agent, Belinda Wright, said in statement to the Press Association.

“As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Coltrane was nominated for multiple BAFTAs throughout his career, and appeared as a villain in two James Bond moovies.

However, Coltrane’s most notable role was his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid, the enormous groundskeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, in every single Harry Potter movie… starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001.

Earlier this year, when the cast reunited for the HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Coltrane reminisced about his time filming the series:

“The legacy of the movies is that my children will show them to their children so you could be watching in 50 years times, easy — I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will,” he said.

What an iconic character. Robbie Coltrane will never truly die due to his role as Hagrid.

Now, in the wake of this tragic news, those who worked closely with Coltrane have posted tributes to the actor on social media.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, for example, wrote:

“I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.

“I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 21: Robbie Coltrane attends the photocall for ‘Great Expectations’ during the 56th BFI London Film Festival at Empire Leicester Square on October 21, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

AddedDaniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter alongside Coltrane’s Hagrid:

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed.

“He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 21: Robbie Coltrane attend the Closing Film Premiere for ‘Great Expectations’ during the 56th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon West End on October 21, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Then there was Emma Watson, who played Hermoine Granger in Potter and who said via her Instagram story:

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs.

“You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermoine.”

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: Actor Robbie Coltrane attends the New York premiere of “Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations” at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on November 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Finally, Tom Felton, the actor behind Draco Malfoy, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Coltrane.

In a caption alongside a photo of Coltrane, Radcliffe, Watson and himself, he wrote:

“One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly.

“He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything xx.”