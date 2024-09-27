Shania Twain Stuns Fans With Shocking New Look at People’s Country Choice Awards

As expected, Shania Twain was in attendance at Thursday’s People’s Country Choice Awards.

What fans did not anticipate, however, was that Shania would trot out yet another bold new look for the occasion.

As we previously reported, Shania has been described as “unrecognizable” in recent months.

Shania Twain attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Shania’s Changing Appearance

Critics have alleged that she’s had work done. Some have even gone so far as to insist that the country icon is “addicted” to plastic surgery.

But as recently as 2023, Shania insisted that she’s never gone under the knife (more on that later).

Whatever the case, the 59-year-old was sporting yet another surprising look on the red carpet last night.

Shania Twain attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Shania Twain Goes Blonde For People’s Country Choice Awards

Shania’s latest glow-up was all the rage on Thursday. And she revealed that she was involved in every step of the process, even helping to design her custom Levi’s denim gown.

“Isn’t it crazy? I love it,” Shania told E! News on the red carpet.

“I was involved with the sketches and the design and the silhouette and everything. To me, that’s the joy,” she added.

Shania Twain performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“It’s not about putting on something that’s amazing — it’s about being part of it.”

Fans Praise Shania’s New Look

“Shania Twain in her unapologetic era. Love that for mother,” one observer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Shania’s in her idgaf era and just living & loving life! And I don’t blame her. She’s been through so much from losing her voice and having to have open throat surgery, while she was awake, to get it fixed,” another added.

Yes, Shania has been through a lot in recent years.

And through it all, she’s been forced to cope with some unkind comments about her appearance.

Shania Twain attends the “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration”, Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios)

But despite the insistence of some haters that she’s repeatedly gone under the knife, Shania insists that she’s never had any work done.

“I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not gonna do it,” Shania said on Today in response to plastic surgery rumors.

“Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’” she continued.

Shania Twain performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“Because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries. But I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful.”

We’re sure Shania would prefer positive attention over negative.

But in any event, after more than thirty years in the business, the music legend is as relevant as ever. And we hope she takes pride in the fact that she’s still the one.