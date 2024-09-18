Devin Strader Accused of Theft, Violating Restraining Order Imposed by Ex

With Devin Strader getting dragged for the way he handled his relationship in the very recent past with Bachelorette Jenn Tran…

… it turns out Strader was also responsible for some rather questionable behavior following a previous romance back in 2017.

Devin Strader receives a rose here from Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette. (Disney/John Fleenor)

According to People Magazine, which obtained a petition for protection from abuse dated March 22, 2017… Strader was accused that same month seven years ago of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home.

The unnamed woman said in this document that she and Strader “had just recently broken up” and that she came back to her residence at one point to find it “burglarized.”

The officer who finalized the affidavit noted that the responding officer claimed the woman’s bedroom was the only place “that appeared to have been rifled through.”

Specifically, a jewelry box had seemingly been ransacked, and there was “a broken bottle of perfume, a makeup tray was dumped out, and a diamond necklace was stolen during the burglary.”

Strader had reportedly bought this necklace for his ex.

Here is a photo of Jenn Tran and Devin Strader after their Bachelorette season aired. (ABC)

Around this time, the woman filed to have Strader held in contempt of court for violating a restraining order she had in place against him “NUMEROUS times,” based on a rule to show cause also obtained by People Magazine.

Strader won the most recent season of The Bachelorette, accepting a proposal from Jenn Tran in the process.

However, the couple broke up about two months after filming because Strader said his feelings had changed and he was unsure of the pair’s future.

Tran said Strader also dumped her over the phone and immediately started following a former Bachelor suitor named Maria Georgas on Instagram.

(Georgas has said she and Strader have never even met.)

Devin Strader in a promotional photo for ABC. (Disney / Ricky Middlesworth)

Strader, who was arrested at one point for DWI, allegedly started a fire in the street near his ex-girlfriend’s home in 2017 home and burned “what appeared to be the actual restraining order,” based on the aforementioned document.

The woman claimed that Strader then sent her mail, called her many times every day and showed up at her door.

“I cannot live my life with him continuing to contact me EVEN with a restraining order,” she alleged in the rule to show cause, which was signed by her domestic violence attorney.

Strader was eventually charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, ordered to pay $500, complete 30 hours of community service and attend the “Court’s Effective Decision-Making School,” per a proof of conditions document.

Jenn Tran has harsh words here for Devin Strader. (ABC)

Strader has apologized for the way he treated Tran, but has not yet commented on these accusations.

One has to wonder how the heck he ended up on The Bachelorette in the first place, however.

A source close to franchise told People the program takes “the safety” of the contestants “very seriously” and they “make every effort to conduct thorough diligence.”

The insider adds that the protective order against Strader “did not surface” in any background searches despite their “exhaustive vetting process.”