Prince Harry fears that William and the royal firm will never let him see King Charles again.

Perhaps not even at the monarch’s funeral.

King Charles returned to his royal duties in April following cancer treatments. Though many details remain under wraps, whispers suggest that the monarch’s outlook looks grim.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018. (Photo Credit: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles is snubbing Prince Harry again and again

On May 7, Buckingham Palace announced to the world that King Charles plans to endow Prince William with a prestigious (within the context of honorary and frankly pretend royal honors) military title.

“His Majesty the King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales,” the place decreed. William assumed the title of Prince of Wales when his father ascended to the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

While “these are my awards, from Army” is fairly par for the course when it comes to the royal family and their titles, there’s one glaring detail. There is someone in line for the throne who actually served in the British military, and it was not William.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation onstage during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation titled “Realising a Global Community” at the Honourable Artillery Company on May 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation)

Prince Harry served with distinction

Harry served with the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan. This was not a ceremonial title or a special big boy pin on his chest, but actual normal military service as part of a multinational coalition to combat the Taliban and Al Qaeda.

This title might very well have gone to Harry one day if he and Meghan Markle had not had to step away from royal duties in 2020 in order to protect their family.

According to what an inside source tells In Touch Weekly, “For Harry, it was the ultimate humiliation” for his brother to receive this title.

King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

This was not the only insult to Prince Harry from his royal father

Mere hours ahead of King Charles awarding that title to William, Prince Harry had arrived in London.

His purpose was to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. This sports event exists for wounded soldiers and veterans, and is part of Prince Harry’s legacy.

However, King Charles was supposedly too busy to see Harry during his visit. That would be awkward under any circumstances. With Charles’ cancer battle, it seems downright cruel.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022. (Photo Credit: Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It’s not stopped him from loving his dad,” the inside source explained. “But has reminded Harry that some things may never be repairable.”

And with reports that King Charles has pancreatic cancer and an estimated two years to live, time is running out to even try to mend fences.

Understandably, the insider added: “Harry is heartbroken and worried he’ll never see his father again.”

Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrive at the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House on February 13, 2014. (Photo Credit: John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images)

Will Harry ever see Charles again?

Though Charles had previously wanted Harry and William to make amends, reports say that Charles is now the one causing problems and preventing reconciliation.

The reason? Charles is still royally peeved that Harry described his lived experiences in his bestselling memoir, Spare. Particularly sharing his recollections of Camilla, who is now Charles’ queen.

However, ultimately, the ball may be in William’s court. Elizabeth II wasn’t the one who prevented Harry from seeing her on her deathbed. And when it’s Charles’ turn, it’s likely that William will be calling the shots. Either way, by that point, it will be too late.

“Harry would like nothing more than to see his dad, but he’s been shut out,” the inside source affirmed of Charles avoiding Harry during his latest visit. “They’re punishing him.” Ouch!

“If his father dies and Harry doesn’t get a chance to see him, it will be another trauma to add to an already long list,” the insider warned. “But it’s naïve of Harry to think Charles will come around and broker reconciliation.”

Then there are reports that William is thinking about money — and wanting to ensure that Harry inherits none of Charles’ royal riches. Family tragedy can bring out the worst in some people.