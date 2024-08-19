Jill Duggar Accused of Stealing Jana’s Spotlight Following Wedding Snub

Reading Time: 4 minutes

To the surprise of many, Jill Duggar seems to have been left out of Jana Duggar’s wedding party.

And now, some fans think there’s evidence of bad blood between the formerly close sisters.

As we previously reported, Jana married Stephen Wissmann on August 15.

Jill Duggar Adds to Controversy Surrounding Jana Duggar’s Wedding

At first, Jill seemed thrilled by this milestone moment in her sister’s life, despite the fact that she wasn’t a bridesmaid.

“My sister is married!!” Jill wrote on Instagram.

“Congratulations @janamduggar and @stephenwissmann.”

It was the kind of post that one expects from a public figure whose sister just got married.

And it might have effectively sent the message that Jill was fine with being left out of her sister’s wedding party.

However, the following day, Jill shared a very different type of Instagram post. And this one sparked allegations that she was hoping to steal her elder sister’s thunder.

Jill Raises Eyebrows With an Oddly Timed Announcement

“An edited/updated release of our book is set to drop soon!” Jill captioned the post above.

“Stay on the lookout and get your copy where books are sold.”

Obviously, Jill is promoting a new edition of her controversial memoir.

This one promises to include new information and updates on how the author’s life has changed in the year since she published her first book.

It seems like a typical Instagram promotional post. But many of Jill’s followers were upset by the timing.

“This would appear attention-seeking. Let Jana have the lime light even just for one day…” one Instagram user commented.

“Can you please give Jana her moment and stop being an opportunist? I support you and Jill but this is in poor taste,” another added, according to Yahoo! News.

“Why wasn’t Jill in the wedding? Did Jill go?” another wondered, while someone else wrote.

“How sad that Jana didn’t include her in her wedding party…Jimbo has too much influence.”

What’s Jim Bob’s Involvement In All of This

Yes, some fans think that Jim Bob Duggar ordered Jana to leave Jill out of her wedding party.

We have no idea if that’s the case. But if it is, he was probably motivated by his anger over Jill’s book and her participation in the exposè docuseries Shiny Happy People.

So was Jill throwing shade at her father by promoting her memoir the day after Jana’s big day?

Whatever the case, she had plenty of support from fans who did not believe that she was trying to push Jana out of the spotlight.

“You need to get your truth out. Don’t listen to all the naysayers!” wrote one commenter.

“Yes, it’s great that Jana finally got married but it’s OK for you to speak your truth also!

“Don’t let other speak your truth. Nor let them shame you into a corner,” another added.

The Duggars might be keeping a much lower profile these days.

But it’s clear that fans are still very interested in the drama unfolding within the family.