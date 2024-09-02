‘GMA’ Host Feud Rocks ABC Amidst Major Changes: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A GMA host feud could tear apart ABC News — or, at the very least, lead to a major shakeup on the show.

Good Morning America is an iconic morning show that has been on the air since 1975. But that doesn’t mean that the long-running series is without its troubles.

ABC News feuds can and do happen. But a feud among hosts on a tentpole program like GMA could be a game-changer.

According to a new report, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Michael Strahan are clashing. Why?

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stepanopoulos during ABC’s “Good Morning America” Live From Philadelphia broadcast at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum on June 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Bill McCay/Getty Images)

‘Good Morning America’ is moving

In 1999, Good Morning America moved into Times Square.

This iconic location has been part of the show’s “personality” for decades.

While your average GMA viewer skews older, your average American might not remember GMA before the Times Square windows and the crowds of camera-hungry fans who’ve gathered just outside.

George Stephanopoulos with Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey discuss “Build The Life You Want” at The 92nd Street Y, New York on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Now, however, Good Morning America is gearing up to leave Times Square behind.

The iconic morning show is uprooting and will be moving into a building in Hudson Square.

Reportedly, the new building will be a cutting edge upgrade in many ways. But one issue seems to already be creating problems among the GMA hosts.

Robin Roberts attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What’s the issue with the new ‘GMA’ building?

According to a report by Closer, the big-name hosts are locking horns over who will enjoy the most spacious and luxurious dressing rooms.

“The move was supposed to be a fresh start for the show,” an inside source noted.

“But instead,” the insider claimed, “it’s ignited a fierce competition among the hosts.”

Michael Strahan speaks onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The source explained that the search for new accommodations may ignite a GMA host feud — if it has not already.

“Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan are all fighting to secure the best dressing room,” the insider alleged.

“And,” the source added, “it’s causing a lot of friction!”

Will this spill over into ‘Good Morning America’ after the move?

As with a similar shift on The View, conflict among big-name hosts can lead to speculation that they will seek work elsewhere.

Sometimes, it comes down to ego. Other times, dressing room drama is fully justified. Simply put, TV hosts can spend hours and hours in these rooms each day — and unfortunately, these rooms are not always built equally.

But even if this reported GMA host feud is happening, these are all adult professionals. They should be able to resolve this among themselves without destroying a morning television institution.