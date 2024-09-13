Prince Harry Releases New Statement in Anticipation of MAJOR Life Milestone

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry has something to say.

The polarizing quasi Royal will turn 40 years old on September 15, perhaps the most significant birthday in a person’s life.

How is he feeling just days ahead of this milestone?

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle pose for a picture with Colombia’s former Education Minister Aurora Vergara and other participants, at the end of the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” Harry told the BBC in a pretty simple statement late on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly plans to celebrate the occasion this Sunday with his family in California, prior to heading off on a trip with a group of his closest friends.

It’s unclear exactly where they’ll be headed.

“Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world,” Harry added in the statement released by his spokesperson.

Prince Harry speaks on stage during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Harry, whose children allegedly don’t know about their lineage, also focused on five-year old Archie and three-year old Lilibet when speaking to the BBC.

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” Harry emphasized.

“Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

Prince Harry turned 30 in 2014, the year after returning from his second tour with the British army in Afghanistan.

A whole lot has changed in his life since then.

Harry Kane of England shakes hands with Prince William, Prince of Wales and President of The FA, as he collects his Runners Up Medal after the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Harry has since met and married Markle.

They’ve had two kids.

They decided in early 2020 to move to the United States and resign from most of their Royal Duties, stirring up a great deal of controversy and sparking an ongoing feud with Harry’s relatives in the process.

Up next? A documentary will air in December on Netflix about Harry’s passion for the sport of polo.

Prince Harry accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On September 9, the streaming service shared a few from the series on Twitter, telling followers that the release will follow “elite global players” and will offer “an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport.”

Sounds… interesting.

In the end, Harry just wants what is best for his family — especially after his mother, Princess Diana, was killed after her car was chased down the highway by the paparazzi.

“He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm,” a friend previously told People Magazine. “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.”