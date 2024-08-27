Jim Bob Duggar’s Net Worth: How Rich Is the Reality Star Father of 19?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jim Bob Duggar’s net worth has long been a matter of speculation among both fans and critics of the former reality star.

As you probably know, Jim Bob created a TV empire, and he still owns a whole lot of valuable assets.

But as a dad of 19, he also has a whole lot of expenses.

In short, Jim Bob’s finances are as complicated as everything else in his life.

So let’s dive in and try to make sense of it all.

What Is Jim Bob Duggar’s Net Worth?

According to a recent report from Celebrity Net Worth, Jim Bob is still worth about $3.5 million.

It’s a lot of money, but again, with 19 kids and a staggering 33 grandchildren, JB probably feels stretched pretty thin at times.

And of course, $3.5 million is a fraction of what Jim was worth at the height of his career.

How Did Jim Bob Get His Start?

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Jim Bob has led a rather interesting life.

He launched a career in politics in 1999, becoming a Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Rather than run for re-election, Jim Bob then launched a primary challenge against incumbent US Senator Tim Hutchison. He lost, and that was pretty much the end of his political career.

How Did Jim Bob Earn His Money?

But Jim Bob’s most successful days were still ahead of him.

In 2008, after a succession of one-off documentaries about his massive family, Jim Bob teamed with TLC to launch a reality show entitled 17 Kids and Counting.

The show would be renamed as more offspring entered the picture, eventually becoming 19 Kids and Counting.

Jim Bob made so much money for the network that execs chose not to fully sever ties with him after the initial Josh Duggar sex scandals.

19 Kids was canceled, but a new Duggar series, Counting On, was launched in its place.

After Josh was arrested on child pornography charges, however, TLC finally parted ways with the Duggar family.

But during his years of plenty, Jim Bob invested in real estate and founded his own development company.

So while his days of TV stardom may be behind him, Jim Bob’s financial future is still plenty bright.

His kids say he taught them about the importance of saving and investing at an early age.

Many of Jim Bob’s beliefs and teachings have come under fire in recent years. But when it comes to money, the man clearly know what he’s talking about.