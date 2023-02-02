Jinger Duggar: I Cried So Hard When I Found Out Counting On Was Canceled!

Jinger Duggar has been all over the news this week, and for good reason.

The mother of two has been making the media rounds to promote her new memoir, and for once, a Duggar is being completely honest about some of the family’s biggest scandals.

We’ve already learned that Jinger hasn’t spoken to Josh Duggar in two years, and that she many never forgive her monstrous eldest brother.

Now, we’re learning about Jinger’s reaction to the news that Josh’s arrest on child pornography charges brought about the end of her family’s carefully constructed media empire.

According to an excerpt published today by UK tabloid The Sun, Jinger was heartbroken when she received the news that TLC had cut ties with the Duggars.

“We got the call on June 26, 2021, that TLC was canceling Counting On,” she wrote.

“When the call ended, I wrapped my arms around Jeremy and cried. Hard. So many emotions poured out of me that day.”

For Jinger, it must have seemed like the world as she knew it was over.

She had been appearing on TLC reality shows since early childhood, and at that time, Counting On was her main — if not her only — source of income.

Among fans there was a feeling that she and Jeremy experienced the best of both worlds, in that they had moved far away from her family (and all its drama) but were still able to appear on the show that made the Duggars famous.

In her memoir, however, Jinger revealed that she and Jeremy had been considering quitting the show for quite some time.

“For more than a year, Jeremy and I had felt it was time to step away – not only for ourselves but for our children, Felicity and Evangeline,” Jinger wrote.

The 29-year-old added that she was scarred by her own experiences growing up in front of the camera, and she didn’t think it was “fair” for her to subject her daughters to the same experience.

“We wanted to raise them out of the public spotlight. At their age, they don’t get to choose to be a part of a television show. We didn’t think it was fair to make that choice for them,” she writes.

“For all the wonderful experiences I had on the show, there were also difficult parts I couldn’t have imagined when I was 10 years old.”

In the end, of course, Jinger and Jeremy’s decision was made for them, as TLC execs pulled the plug on Counting On shortly after Josh’s arrest.

These days, Jinger and Jeremy are still in the public eye, but on their own terms.

The couple has published a children’s book and launched their own coffee, and Jinger’s memoir is set to launch a new stage in her career.

So in the end, it seems that Jinger and Jeremy wound up with the best of both worlds, after all.