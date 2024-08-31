Jason Duggar: Engaged to Maddie Grace After 3 Whole Months!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Congratulations are in order for Jason Duggar.

The former reality star will be a father in just over nine months!

We make this bold prediction because Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 12th-born child got engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace on Friday, August 30.

The joint Instagram announcement came just three months after Duggar announced his courtship.

Jason Duggar appears on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

“On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!” Maddie wrote in the caption of the aforementioned post. “Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully ???????? #spring2025.”

“She said yes!!,” Jason, then added in the comments section of the photograph and message.

In one of the pictures included in this romantic and totally not staged carousal… we see the soon-to-be-lovers looking into one another’s eyes, while Maddie rests her hand – featuring her engagement ring! – on her future husband’s chest.

The two are wearing coordinated outfits, too.

How adorable, right?!?

Jason Duggar speaks to the camera during an appearance on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

Jason confirmed his relationship with Grace on Instagram in May via a montage of image featuring the pair dancing on the beach and embracing in the middle of the ocean.

He captioned the set of images with a single white heart.

Photographer Kayla Johnson snapped the engagement photos of Jason and Maddie and gushed over the upcoming newlyweds on her own social media account.

“Jase is the most intentional, kind human and Maddie matches that energy perfectly,” she said. “She truly is the most beautiful ball of light in any room. I couldn’t imagine a cuter duo, and I cannot wait to see them officially become one!!”

Added Johnson:

“What a joy it is to watch God do something beautiful between two people.”

Jana Duggar, seen here on TLC, is now a married woman. (TLC)

Jason’s engagement bombshell came just weeks after his sister, Jana Duggar, got married to Stephen Wissmann on August 15 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” Jana told People Magazine of her nuptials two days before the they went down.

“For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’

“And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”