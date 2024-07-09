Jason Duggar Accused of Violating Family Courtship Rules With New Girlfriend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, Jason Duggar introduced his new girlfriend to the world in an unexpected way.

He shared photos of himself and his partner on the beach.

But at no point did he reveal the woman’s name or even show her face.

Jason Duggar appears on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

It was surprising, and some fans didn’t really know what to make of the pseudo-reveal.

But it’s a safe bet that Jason’s parents preferred that post to the one he shared earlier this week.

Is Jason Duggar Violating His Family’s Courtship Rules?

If you’ve been following the Jason’s family for any length of time, then you’re probably familiar with the infamous Duggar courtship rules.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

These are the guidelines set forth by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in order to prohibit their kids from engaging in just about any sort of premarital physical contact.

The rules go well beyond prohibiting premarital sex.

In fact, unmarried Duggar couples are forbidden to engage in “front hugs” or even to hold hands for longer than a few seconds.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

So it came as a major shock to Jason’s followers when he posted photos in which he and girlfriend Maddie Grace are seen giving each other piggyback rides.

As far as we know, there’s no specific rule prohibiting that type of transportation.

But considering single Duggars aren’t even allowed to go on unchaperoned dates, we’re guessing piggyback rides do not receive the Jim Bob seal of approval.

Many have pointed out that with her shorts that stop several inches above the knee, Maddie is also violating the Duggar dress code.

(Duggar women are required to dress “modestly” — usually in floor-length skirts — at all times.)

One Reddit user even went so far as to superimpose a skirt over Maddie’s legs.

“I found Jason’s photo with his girlfriend a little too revealing, so I fixed it Jana style,” the Redditor joked.

Jason’s New Relationship

Well, now we know her name, and we’ve seen her face. But other than that, we know very little about Maddie Grace.

“Celebrating the 4th with my girl,” Jason captioned the carousel of photos.

While there were some jokes about the Duggar dress code and courtship rules, most comments were supportive.

“So happy for you Jase. You 2 are adorable. Thanks for sharing,” wrote one follower.

“Y’all the cutest!” added another.

Jason’s parents probably have some qualms about this relationship.

But it sounds like he and Maddie are getting all the support they need from their fans!