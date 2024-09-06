Jeremy Vuolo Shades Jim Bob Duggar With Shocking Podcast Comments

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jeremy Vuolo hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar.

In fact, Jeremy struggled to earn Jim Bob’s approval when he first met his future wife, Jinger Duggar.

In the years since, the couple has taken their own path, often demonstrating beliefs and values that are not in alignment with Jim Bob’s worldview.

Jeremy Vuolo has never had a very good relationship with Jim Bob Duggar. But at the end of the day, Jim Bob controls the purse strings, which means Jeremy is happy to play ball! (TLC)

And now, Jeremy might have thrown some shade at Jim Bob’s infamously strict approach to religion and child-rearing.

Did Jeremy Vuolo Criticize Jim Bob Duggar?

Earlier this week, Jeremy appeared on Costi Hinn’s “For the Gospel” podcast.

At one point, the conversation turned to legalism — the belief that a person can achieve salvation by following a set of rules.

Jeremy Vuolo appears in a confessional segment on Counting On. (TLC)

“If you really want to assault the character and nature of God, give your people a list of rules and say, ‘Climb this to Heaven.’ Or, ‘Climb this, and he’ll still be happy with you,’” Jeremy said, according to In Touch.

“One of the fallouts of legalism is it distorts the very character of God, and it’s devilish. It’s a devilish religion. At the heart of every law God has given us is love.”

Jeremy never mentioned Jim Bob by name, but for obvious reasons, fans are assuming his remarks were aimed at his father-in-law.

Jim Bob’s bizarre belief system includes is based largely on rules and punishments for violating said rules.

Jim Bob Duggar appears on the TLC reality show Counting On. (Image Credit: TLC)

It’s a way of life that Jeremy and Jinger proudly left behind when they moved to California.

Jinger Tells Her Story

Last year, Jinger published a memoir in which she revealed that her version of Christianity is very different than what she practiced growing up.

“My faith is still intact, but it has changed. Instead of leaving the faith entirely, I’ve been disentangling it,” she wrote.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Jim Bob was an adherent of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an evangelical organization founded by disgraced guru Bill Gothard.

In a recent podcast interview, Jinger revealed that her parents had the sense to reject Gothard’s more extreme teachings.

“I can remember Bill Gothard even at one time telling a girl before she came to Christ that she needed to do his ‘steps,’ and then she could find freedom,” Jinger said on the “Grace & Truth” podcast.

Jeremy Vuolo winks at the camera in a scene from Counting On. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“So there were things that were taught throughout the teachings, which my parents would have denied or pushed out and said, ‘Kids, that’s not right.’”

Jinger’s relationship with her parents has seen some ups and downs in recent years. But she has not entirely cut ties with Jim Bob and Michelle.

The two parties seem capable of setting aside their differences. But Jeremy’s latest comments might put that arrangement to the test.