Garrison Brown's Funeral: Will TLC Show Grieving 'Sister Wives' Family On Show?

As Sister Wives has finally returned for another season, many fans are wondering if Garrison Brown’s funeral will feature in an upcoming episode.

Following the tragic death of Kody and Janelle’s son, a funeral took place in March 2024, so that the young man could finally be laid to rest.

Then, a few weeks later, a memorial service was held for Garrison by the National Guard in Las Vegas. The first photos of the family since his passing were posted after the event.

But will fans see more than just photos of this intimate and private service? Will Garrison’s passing featured on the show in season 19? The short answer is – it already has.

How Did Garrison Brown From ‘Sister Wives’ Die?

Garrison Brown, son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, died from suicide on March 5, 2024.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff, Arizona Police Department confirmed the cause of death to People Magazine.

“On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home.” The FPD confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 22, “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide, suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his parents with messages on social media, as well as tributes from his siblings. Even Meri Brown, one of Kody’s ex-wives, posted a tribute to Garrison after the news broke.

Kody Brown on Garrison’s Death

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.”

This was the message that Kody posted to his Instagram the day the news broke of his son’s death. The message was a carbon copy of his ex-wife Janelle’s, which continued:

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Sadly, it sounds like Kody and Garrison were not able to to repair their relationship before his passing. In his final text message to family, Garrison alluded to his rift with his family, a message that concerned his mother greatly.

Several months later, a few days before the season premiere of Sister Wives season 19, Kody finally gave an interview about his son’s death.

“The wave of grief is different that any wave of grief I have ever had with a best friend passing, with a relative passing,” Kody said. “It’s different. And it is different in the idea that it’s irreconcilable — the future that we missed with him.”

Garrison’s Funeral and Who Attended

According to an Instagram post shared by Garrison’s cousin, Emma, the funeral took place back on March 9, four days after the Sister Wives star committed suicide in Flagstaff, Arizona.

We’re told the whole family was there together for the service and to say goodbye properly.

“dear robert, i had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything i wish you could’ve heard before i had to say goodbye,” Emma wrote in the caption alongside photos of her cousin, adding:

“i don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. i don’t know if i have the right words to say i’ll miss you.

“i wish i was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. you were human, you had flaws but never once did i doubt the friendship we had.”

The fact that the family kept the ceremony under wraps was a bit surprising to those in their inner circle.

A source that spoke with The Sun before the service claimed that the Browns “don’t lay people to rest quietly. It’s always a big beautiful celebration nine times out of 10.”

With that in mind, and given that Garrison is so beloved by his parents and siblings, the family source insists that funeral will “definitely be something.” Additionally, the source added:

“I just really hope they all come together and do it well.”

‘Sister Wives’ Family ‘Still Numb’

Shortly after Emma posted about the funeral, a family source spoke to InTouch Weekly to share more about the sorrowful occasion.

To hear them tell it, it was a very emotional scene.

“Everyone was hugging and tearing up,” the source explained. “It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it.”

They confirmed that the entire family made it to the funeral and hoped that the reunion would be something Garrison would’ve found joyful.

“Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life,” said the source. “While they’re all still numb with grief, they know he would be happy seeing the family reunited.”

Will Garrison’s Funeral Feature On Sister Wives This Season?

In the season premiere of season 19, the episode opened with two graphics. The first explained that the following episode had been filmed in late 2022, well before Garrison’s passing. The second noted Garrison’s passing and how he was “greatly loved.”

It’s clear producers understand that, given the circumstances, fans will be tuning in to see how the show deals with the aftermath of Garrison’s death.

With that said, as we understand it, TLC cameras continued filming amid the tragedy, according to a Wednesday, March 6, report from The Sun.

“The family is normally always filming, whether it’s [with] actual cameras or on their phones,” a source told The Sun. “As sad as it is, [Garrison’s] unexpected death came during the timeline of filming.”

What remains unclear is if the show will jump ahead in time to share this footage this season, or if they’ll hold off on it. Perhaps for a special, like Christine’s wedding or for season 20.