Tito Jackson Cause of Death: Brother of Michael and Janet Passes Away at 70

Tito Jackson, an original member of iconic group The Jackson 5 and the brother of Michael and Janet Jackson, has passed away.

He was 70 years old.

This sad news was confirmed to People Magazine by the musician’s nephew, Siggy, while long-time family manager Steve Manning also told Entertainment Tonight that Tito had died.

No official cause of death has been established, but Manning told the aforementioned celebrity gossip outlet that he believes Jackson suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Tito had been performing with brothers Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson as The Jacksons, most recently taking to the stage on September 8 in Surrey, England.

He had appearances scheduled for October 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and November 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As part of The Jackson 5 way back in the day, Tito and siblings Michael, Jackie, Jermaine Jackson and Marlon were responsible for hit songs such as “I Want You Back,” “ABC” and “I’ll Be There.”

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tito went on to have a solo career, releasing two studio albums: Tito Time in 2016 and Under Your Spell in 2021.

Jackson’s sons — Taj, Taryll and TJ, best known as the pop group 3T — shared the news of their father’s death via Instagram early Monday, September 16, writing:

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken.

Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as “Coach Tito” or some know him as “Poppa T.”

Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is “Love One Another.” We love you Pops.

Just days before his death, Jackson had honored his late and legendary brother, Michael, on Instagram while in Munich, Germany for a concert.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” he captioned a photo of a memorial dedicated to the late artist said on Wednesday, September 11.

“We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

Tito Jackson of the Jacksons performs on stage at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram – ABA /Getty Images)

Along with his three sons and grandchildren, Jackson is survived by his mom, Katherine… and his siblings Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy and Janet Jackson.