Janelle Brown’s Six Kids With Kody: Everything To Know About Her Children

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Fans of the show Sister Wives know that Janelle Brown had kids with Kody Brown.

Though they are no longer a couple, they will forever share a bond as parents. This was made crystal clear after their eldest son, Garrison Brown, died by suicide at just 25 years old.

The long-time spiritual spouses got together way back in 1993. They split in late 2022, following several months’ worth of fighting, mostly over Janelle’s realization that Kody was no longer a strong or caring father.

Case in point: las we heard, Kody wasn’t even speaking these days to his son, Gabriel Brown. Of course, that may have change now, given what the family is going through.

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown share the screen here. They no longer share a marriage. (TLC)

Janelle Brown’s Kids with Kody: They Have Six Sons and Daughters

“A big part of my relationship with Kody has been the fact that he was such an engaged father. He was such a good dad,” Janelle said back on Sister Wives Season 18.

“And now he doesn’t want to be that anymore, so I don’t even know who that guy is. Who is that guy?”

He’s the guy who barely spoke to son Garrison, too, after a falling out before his tragic death.

Some things can never be taken back.

It’s all very sad. It all makes for an appropriate time, however, for readers to get to know the sons and daughters at the center of this unfortunate feud.

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown of Sister Wives fame are featured in this split screen image. (TLC)

Janelle and Kody’s Older Sons

GARRISON BROWN was born on 1998.

He helped Janelle refurbish an RV in 2020, into which his mom moved amid a rift with Kody.

It sounds as if Garrison’s carpentry skills and general handiwork helped him and his mother remain close. He clearly had a big heart.

“Today was so crazy for me, Gabe had his wisdom teeth out and there were a myriad of other appointments,” wrote Janelle three years ago.

“I was all set to order something but Garrison said he would cook. They help out a lot around the house, but tonight was extra appreciated.”

Sadly, Garrison died in March 2024 after committing suicide. Both is mother and father posted messages of sadness after his passing.

Kody doesn’t get along with Gabe and Garrison, two of his kids with Janelle. (TLC)

On the fourth episode of the latest Sister Wives season, Garrison Brown addressed his estrangement from his father during a confessional with his siblings Savanah and Gabe Brown.

“We’ve reached out and tried to be open and neglected and overlooked for offenses that were believed to have happened but they never did,” he said.

GABRIEL BROWN, meanwhile, was born in 2001.

Also someone with a big heart, Gabe donated most of his hair to charity in 2022.

During Season 17 of Sister Wives, meanwhile, Gabe discussed his strained relationship with his dad, explaining why he fully stopped talking to dad.

“In January, I got COVID. I didn’t even have a fever, I just lost my smell,” Gabe said back then.

“October rolls around — specifically October 11, my birthday — and dad calls me and we have a small discussion about how bad my COVID was.

“I shouldn’t have done this but I did anyway. I didn’t remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered and he didn’t.”

Yes, the main takeaway here is that Kody forgot his son’s birthday and the relationship has been broken ever since.

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

Their First Daughter

SAVANAH BROWN was born in 2004, having lived with her mother throughout her childhood.

There’s little doubt that Savanah and Janelle are especially close, with the former even visiting Christine Brown and her now-husband David Woolley in May 2023.

The teenager graduated from high school a short time later.

“Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up. Such a beautiful day,” the proud mom captioned an Instagram post back then.

Savanah is also aware, and saddened, by her brothers’ estrangement from her dad.

“We were one big family and now we’re kind of separate,” she said on air at one point.

Janelle Brown gets deep in this scene from Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Their Oldest Son

LOGAN BROWN is the oldest of Janelle and Kody’s kids.

He lives in Las Vegas with his wife, Michelle, having hosted Thanksgiving in 2022, just a month after getting married.

It may be worth noting that Janelle attended the gathering; while Kody did not.

On his Instagram page, which Janelle has tagged in the past, Logan describes himself as a “student of gentlemanliness and sophisticated rowdiness.”

He also calls himself a “coffee addict” and a lover of whiskey and beer.

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (Image Credit: TLC)

MADISON BROWN BRUSH was born in 1995.

She’s married and has three children… but only one husband. Maddie has said on multiple occasions that she does not believe in polygamy.

“We support Maddie’s family with their choice of living plural marriage and they support us with our choice in just marrying each other,” husband Caleb Brush told People Magazine awhile back.

Just months after welcoming daughter Evie in 2019, Maddie revealed that the infant’s rare genetic syndrome prevented the bones in her extremities from developing fully.

In 2020, doctors removed Evie’s foot in an effort to help aid her mobility.

In 2023, Maddie gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Josephine.

Janelle Brown has something to say in this Season 18 confessional. (TLC)

HUNTER BROWN, finally, was born in 1997 and graduated in the top 10 percent of the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2020.

“We are so proud of him.

“He is headed to Johns Hopkins for grad school this fall to complete a masters in nursing. It’s been a fun bonus for this mama to have him home for 3 months this summer,” Janelle wrote at the time.

About two years later, Hunter — who, like his siblings, doesn’t seem to be close to his dad — moved close to his mom.

“This mommas heart is bursting. My son Hunter is ‘local-ish’ for the first time in 7 years,” Janelle gushed back then.

“He was home during Covid for a few months of course. But now he is truly ‘adulting’ and not very far away from me.”