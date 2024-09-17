Anna Delvey’s Boyfriend: Who Is The Ex-Con Dating Now?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Delvey had a boyfriend on her Netflix biopic. Who’s the real guy?

Now that Anna Delvey and her ankle monitor are on Dancing With The Stars,

The notorious swindler gained infamy when she posed as an heiress. She’s gotten a Netflix deal, a DWTS season, and a bit of prison time out of it.

But what about her personal life? Who is Anna Delvey’s boyfriend? Are they still together?

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Anna Delvey. (Photo Credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Who is Anna Delvey’s boyfriend?

With Dancing With The Stars Season 33 underway, Anna Delvey is back on people’s minds.

Her real name is Anna Sorokin. She’s from Russia — she’s not a German heiress. And while she’s definitely making money from her infamy, she’s no socialite.

She used forged documents and a lot of charisma to infiltrate the upper crust and pull her financial scams. But Anna Delvey also had a boyfriend who opened a lot of doors for her.

Anna Delvey attends the Private Policy fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Altman Building on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Years ago, Anna Delvey couldn’t resist offering to sell the name of her boyfriend for $10,000. That is unorthodox celebrity behavior, but somehow feels right at home for an opportunist who scammed much more than that out of rich people and banks.

However, Page Six confirmed in early 2022 that Anna Delvey’s boyfriend was Hunter Lee Soik.

Hunter Lee Soik is not truly a celebrity on his own. However, he is a tech entrepreneur. And while his own career seemed opaque to many, he regularly mingled in the tech space, rubbed elbows with people with money, and even offered career advice.

Anna Delvey attends the Shao show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows on September 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Is he still Anna Delvey’s boyfriend?

According to New York Magazine, Anna Delvey’s unnamed paramour was working on an app, allegedly. It was supposed to be a database for dreams.

The app never ended up happening. He went on to move to the Emirates.

Apparently, he and Anna Delvey were together in 2015 and 2016 before parting ways. So no, they are not still together. It looks like he made his exit prior to the sting operation that arrested Anna and uncovered her fraud.

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court May 9, 2019. (Photo Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Anna Delvey’s current boyfriend, that’s unclear.

There was a rumor earlier this year that she was dating Timothee Chalamet’s cousin. However, Haskell Flender is apparently just a friend.

Speaking of rumors, some on social media tried to link her to her dance partner, Ezra Sosa. These rumors so often crop up around DWTS partners. In this case, especially, they are emphatically not dating. (We’re not being coy about a closeted performer; he’s out)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYX2DYOf0AE

Right now, focus is on her dance partner

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa have a bit of an uphill climb, as Instagram comments make clear, when it comes to winning over viewers.

Though Dancing With The Stars has cast monstrous people who’ve done unthinkable, unforgivable things, Anna Delvey is still a designated DWTS villain. Even if the people she defrauded were rich people and banks.

Starting Tuesday, September 17, she’ll have her chance to try to win over the crowd.