Robin Roberts Rolls Her Eyes at Co-Host Will Reeves Amidst Feud Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Robin Roberts rolls her eyes at a co-host, it seems to be a sign that things are amiss.

Iconic Good Morning America host Robin Roberts hosted an Emmys special on Friday, September 13.

As we previously reported, there are whispers of the co-hosts clashing amidst major GMA changes.

Some of that drama may be bubbling to the surface, fans believe. Why else does someone like Robin Roberts roll her eyes at a co-host on camera?

Robin Roberts accepts the Sager Strong Award onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

Robin Roberts is a TV news icon

All week ahead of the Sunday, September 15 Emmy Awards, Robin Roberts appeared on ABC’s cultural touchstone morning show.

After Friday’s Emmys special, she co-hosted the Emmys red carpet alongside Will Reeve, her Good Morning America co-host.

But an interesting moment arose when she asked Reeve — ahead of the event — about his plans.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Robin Roberts shared a look as she hit the gym on Saturday. Reeve, too, was making sure that he was red carpet ready.

“In the hotel gym with @willreeve_ We gotta get ready to host the Emmys Red Carpet pre-show!” Robin Roberts wrote on her Instagram Story. She shared a pic of Reeve’s back as he worked the treadmill.

As you can see in the above video, by the way, that hard work paid off. Roberts looks absolutely incredible — especially from the back. (We are looking respectfully)

Enjoyed being on the #Emmys red carpet last night with @ReeveWill…but I'm glad to be back in the studio this morn! Coming up…@LaraSpencer joins w/ more on the night's biggest moments and her backstage conversations with some of the winners. pic.twitter.com/QtZu4AeVRO — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) September 16, 2024

Here’s when Robin Roberts rolls her eyes

Then, she shared a look at the two in casual clothing ahead of their red carpet outfit transformation. “Countdown is on to Sunday’s Emmys!” she wrote excitedly on her Story post.

“Now that we finished working out in the gym. Now we’re gonna work the red carpet,” Robin detailed.

“I’m very excited. There’s so much here,” Reeve then expressed.

Robin Roberts attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Can you feel the excitement?” Robin Roberts asked her fans and followers, looking into the camera..

She then teased: “We are the appetizers for the main course, which is the 76th annual Emmy Awards.” Following that, she asked Reeve: “What do you want to do tonight?”

Will Reeve confessed: “I want to go enjoy and party, but I’m actually gonna go to bed. I’m gonna study.” As you may have guessed, this is where the Robin Roberts eye roll came into play.

Broadcaster Robin Roberts attends the annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2015. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Honestly? This is more playful than bitter

The video shows Robin Roberts as she rolls her eyes and looks away from her.

Reeve wondered: “Isn’t that the right answer? What do you want me to do?”

Obviously, Robin Roberts was teasing with her eye roll — giving her co-host a hard time for his very good behavior.

Eye-rolling can be a very rude display, and sometimes involuntary. But in this case … it’s just one friend laughing at another for not letting loose and enjoying himself.