America’s Got Talent Contest Dead by Suicide; Emily Gold Was 17

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Emily Gold, a cheerleader who attended Los Osos High School in California and who appeared just last month on America’s Got Talent, was found dead by suicide on Friday, September 20.

She was 17 years old.

Emily Gold is pictured here as part of her GoFundMe Page. May she rest in peace. (GoFundMe)

According to the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office, Gold’s body was found under a bridge on the eastbound 210 Highway in Rancho Cucamonga.

Hence why officials are confident that the teenager took her own life.

Along with other members of the Los Osos High School dance team, Gold impressed judges a few weeks ago on America’s Got Talent.

After making it through auditions, the group earned a spot in to the program’s quarterfinals before they were eliminated in August.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” panelist Simon Cowell said of the performance at the time. “What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship.”

Added the picking judge:

“It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that.”

A GoFundMe campaign is underway in Gold’s honor and has already raised nearly half of its $50,000 target, with the money donated meant to be sent to Emily’s grieving family.

“Let it be known that she now rests easy although there were many that loved Emily Gold and even looked up to her,” a friend wrote on Facebook of Gold.

“She will be remembered none the less by her fellow Grizzlies and by those who loved her with all their heart and soul. Emily Gold, thank you for all that you have done in this world. You have done more than enough. Claws up to you Emily. Claws up.”

Emily Gold and her friends take to the stage here on America’s Got Talent. (NBC)

Back on August 13, Gold even spoke to People Magazine of her run as a reality star.

“When I’m performing, I’m really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage,” she told this outlet.

“So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Emily Gold.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 … or go to 988lifeline.org.