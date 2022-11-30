Jon Gosselin Wants Collin and Hannah to "Fix" Relationship With Awful Mom Kate: Why?

Most of us felt nothing short of delight at seeing Collin Gosselin trashing his awful mom during his interview. Schadenfreude, even.

Kate Gosselin has been exactly who she is for a long time. Collin survived the hell that she put him through.

He has every right to speak on it.

But Jon hopes that they can one day repair that tattered mother-son bond. He wants it for Hannah, too. Dude, why?

Jon Gosselin shared this selfie featuring Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin, his charming teen children, in St. Croix.

Weirdly, Jon wants both of his 18-year-olds — the two who sought shelter with him once they were old enough to choose and escape Kate — to have some sort of relationship with Kate.

“Jon wishes Collin and Hannah could fix their relationship with Kate,” an insider told Us Weekly.

According to the source, “That’s all he’s ever wanted.”

Jon Gosselin shared that he has not spoken to his eldest daughters, the twins, in about eight years.

It sounds pretty f–ked up if Jon is putting the ball in the court of his teenagers. This is so not their responsibility.

Fortunately, that is not what this particular source says about his perspective.

The insider then expressed that Jon “hopes she will at least try to reach out to [Collin] following his interview.”

Collin Gosselin is back on Instagram. We really hope the 16-year old is doing okay these days.

Early this week, Collin gave a groundbreaking interview.

Many eyes have been on him for years, especially after Kate locked him away at a “behavioral health institute” in 2016.

Kate claimed that Collin had “special needs.” While many fans expressed relief that Collin got away from that abusive household, they felt alarmed at his new situation.

Jon Gosselin has shared a photo of himself and son Collin. The 14-year old is not spoken of much at all by his parents.

Jon did not initially publicly comment on Collin’s predicament. Initially, he did not even know where he was.

Later, he was able to go with Hannah to visit Collin at the Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute.

Now that Hannah and Collin were old enough, they could choose to go home with him. And they did, escaping Kate forever.

Collin Gosselin looks happy and healthy. This is our first look at the teenager in quite some time.

But what about Collin’s alleged “behavioral” challenges?

Obviously, many people doubted Kate’s word, both because she is so deeply detestable as a person and because of her toxic and authoritarian (at best) approach to parenting.

Jon later revealed that Collin, like millions of Americans, has ADHD.

Jon Gosselin poses here with two of his kids, son Collin and daughter Hannah, on New Year’s Eve.

Collin commented during the interview about experiencing institutionalization against his will at such a young age.

“Institution — [it was a] scary place, but I learned a lot about myself,” Collin commented. Kate actually condemned him to two different facilities.

“I was in a dark place mentally,” he admitted. “I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you.”

Happy first day of school, Hannah and Collin Gosselin! We hope you have a great one.

But by 2018, Collin was living a brand new life. He reconnected with his sister, Hannah. And with his father, Jon.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” he shared of his infamous mother, Kate.

“Even before [being] there,” Collin characterized, “I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

Even Collin shared that it might be “ideal” if he reconciled with his mother one day.

For now, however, he is “doing very well” with his father and the sister with whom he is close.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship,” Collin expressed. “I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom.”