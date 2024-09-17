Big Ed Brown Engaged to ’90 Day Fiance’ Groupie He Met 24 Hours Ago

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Big Ed Brown is engaged again. His behavior is sinking lower and lower.

In very early 2024, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods split rumors were giving 90 Day Fiance fans hope.

After countless mistaken reconciliations, they broke up for good.

Liz Woods got away! But, unfortunately for women everywhere, Big Ed isn’t giving up on love.

Speaking to the 90 Day: The Single Life confessional camera, Big Ed Brown spins a conspiracy theory about how a castmate was trying to sabotage him. He wasn’t. (Image Credit: TLC)

Is Big Ed Brown really engaged again?

On Monday, September 16, notorious 90 Day Fiance villain Big Ed Brown told Page Six that he is engaged. This is his fourth engagement.

The fiancee, he shared, is Porscha Raemond.

Big Ed detailed that he had met Porscha in a sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida. When did they meet? A mere 24 hours before his proposal.

Even though he’s not exactly anyone’s favorite cast member, Big Ed Brown seemingly could not resist antagonizing and even body-shaming his 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates. (Image Credit: TLC)

If you’re wondering what sort of person would meet Big Ed Brown and voluntarily spend more time with him, well, there’s someone out there for everyone. And their meeting was not random chance.

“I met her at Capriotti’s in Plantation on Friday where I was doing a Big Ed Meet & Greet,” Big Ed Brown shared. Oh.

“They serve the most delicious subs I have ever tried,” the notorious reality TV villain raved. “And everyone should know you could meet the next love of your life there!”

Big Ed Brown often feels justified in his behavior. Reality rarely reflects his feelings. (Image Credit: TLC)

Why did Big Ed Brown get engaged after only knowing her for 24 hours?

The report details that the 59-year-old felt a sense of “love at first bite.” Normally, that would be the tagline on a vampire romance story. In this case, it’s because they met in a sandwich shop.

Big Ed dropped to one knee while at dinner with Raemond.

The two were dining at YOLO in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night. And no, Ed didn’t have a ring — a phenomenon that 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen many times. So, he improvised … using a paperclip.

Franchise villain Big Ed Brown causes problems on purpose, telling one castmate what she should ask her husband. (Image Credit: TLC)

“He was feeling it, so in the moment he took a paperclip from the restaurant manager and fashioned a ring out of it!” an insider dished to Page Six.

Apparently, others at YOLO cheered and clapped as Big Ed and the unlucky lady shared a kiss.

Perhaps those gathered around don’t know how Big Ed Brown treats women. Even less confrontational 90 Day fan favorites despise Big Ed.

Remember when Big Ed Brown broke up with Liz Woods during the Tell All and demanded the engagement ring back? 90 Day: The Single Life fans remember. (Image Credit: TLC)

This is his fourth engagement. These poor women …

In 2023, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods married. 90 Day: The Single Life fans had been hoping that Liz would escape before taking that step. They had so many breakups, but he seemed to always reel her back in. Until last winter, that is. She’s free!

Before that catastrophe, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers witnessed as he repeatedly lied to and outright bullied Rosemarie Vega. Eventually, she dumped him — only for him to then out her as bisexual on international television.

Before those two trainwrecks, Big Ed Brown married Sandra Heckman many decades ago. Together, they had his daughter, Tiffany. Big Ed’s cheating led to their breakup in 1992.