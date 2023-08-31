Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods Are Married Now, Unfortunately

A couple of months ago, we reported on Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ wedding plans. The invite leaked.

Though it could have been an elaborate forgery, most 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t have enough optimism to believe that it wasn’t all too real.

This week, Liz and Ed tied the knot.

No one is in any rush to offer congratulations. They would not be sincere.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods left fans feeling uneasy and worse after his behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’s Tell All special after 2022’s season. (TLC)

According to the wedding website, Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ wedding began at 3 PM at Holland Barn Venue on Tuesday, August 29.

This was, of course, the date from the leaked invitation. The event was over by around 10 PM that evening.

We know that the wedding had a bohemian motif. If Ed and Liz ever decide to share photos, we’re sure that they will be interesting.

The infamous Big Ed Brown appears alongside his on-again, off-again (a dozen times over) love, Liz Woods in this promotional image for 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

The ceremony went down in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Ed and Liz held their nuptials in front of friends and family. And, of course, a reception followed.

This toxic, often miserable 90 Day Fiance couple has not announced their “joyous” news to fans. Presumably, they will eventually share on social media, or perhaps on screen.

Angela Deem gets in the faces of Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods during their hot tub discussion on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

Viewers first met Ed several years ago, when he was dating and insulting and lying to Rosemarie Vega.

Rose and Liz do not have a lot in common, except that they are both single moms who unfortunately caught Ed’s attention. And they both know who and what Ed really is.

When Rosemarie realized how much Ed had lied, she dumped him for good. Meanwhile, Ed has dumped Liz about a dozen times. Tragically, she has gotten back with him just as many times.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Rosemarie Vega flaunts her new, rose gold hair in this Instagram photo. (Instagram)

In 2021, viewers got to know Liz on 90 Day: The Single Life.

She was a waitress in San Diego. And, unfortunately, she had caught Ed’s eye.

Liz never expected this much older man to ask her out. But she agreed to go out with him. How bad could it be?

90 Day Fiance villain Big Ed Brown kisses Liz Woods, known to fans as Liz Marie, in an awkward on-screen moment. (TLC)

What followed was a litany of breakups and plenty of insults.

From what they have shared, it sounds like Ed’s response to Liz challenging or “not supporting” him in any way is to break up. And demand that she move out.

The result has been that Liz has, more than once, very abruptly found herself without a roof over her head.

Liz Woods did not have an easy time on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Or, honestly, in life. (TLC)

Unfortunately, this and other manipulations proved very effective in getting Liz to want to make Ed happy.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, she has seemed terrified of “not supporting” Ed, even when he’s wrong.

Now they’re married. We wouldn’t wish this on Liz. Or on anyone.