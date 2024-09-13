1000-Lb. Sisters Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When we last saw Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton television, it was February 6 of this year.

Since then, a whole lot has transpired… with both women hitting the dating market; Tammy shedding even more weight; and Amy recently getting arrested for drug possession.

Fans have been chronicling these development on social media and across various celebrity gossip websites.

The Slaton sisters talk here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Will they get a chance to see the lives of the Slaton siblings play out again on TLC.

Yes.

We can confirm that 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 has been greenlit by executives and that it will premiere on the aforementioned cable network on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The only real question is when episodes were taped — and therefore what they will and will not include.

Amy Slaton during a scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Last season, Amy dealt with the tragic death of husband Caleb Willingham… while Amy finalized her divorce from the father of her two kids, Michael Halterman.

“I have no support,” she told producers before breaking down in tears over this split at one point. “I’ve tried to get stuff ready for Tammy, trying to chase after the boys, trying to chase after Michael, it’s just a lot.”

It sure has been.

Just this month, meanwhile, Amy was at the center of an unusual scandal after she seemingly got bitten by a camel while visiting a zoo in Tennessee. And then allegedly caught with marijuana and mushrooms when authorities went to check on her.

It sounds very much as if Amy’s sons were with her at the time, too, as Slaton was charged with child endangerment and is now under investigation.

Tammy Slaton talks here to her late husband on 1000-Lb Sisters. (Image Credit: TLC)

For her part, Tammy has been focused on staying healthy and dropping weight.

“I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good — well, I do a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” Slaton explained via TikTok on August 27.

“And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 lbs. I would not be able to sit in this chair.”

500 pounds. That’s truly amazing.

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton on their popular reality show. (TLC)

In our estimation, Amy’s arrest likely took place after cameras stopped filming on Season 6. We doubt we’ll see anything about it on air.

From what we previously heard, shooting got underway many months ago.

Did the producers insist the season be extended to include Amy’s arrest and other new and interesting storylines involving these loved ones?

We’ll soon find out.