Justin Timberlake Plea Deal: Singer Apologizes, Agrees to Fine

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired following his arrest this June in the Long Island, New York.

The musician appeared with his lawyer Edward Burke Jr. on September 13 for a hearing at the courthouse in the town of Sag Harbor after reaching an agreement in his DWI case.

According to this plea deal, Timberlake must complete 25 to 40 hours of community service with a nonprofit of his choosing … and pay a $500 fine.

The singer is also required to issue a public safety announcement.

Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Timberlake, who performed on stage and spoke to his fans about the arrest just days after it transpired, addressed the reporters as well this afternoon.

“Many of you have been covering me for a lot of my life and, as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself,” Timberlake at a press conference outside the courthouse.

“This was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that.”

The artist also told the court that he’d “like to take a moment to show gratitude to everybody involved,” and said that since he grew up in a small town, he understands “the strain this can put” on local resources.

Justin Timberlake attends special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Timberlake just before the official start of summer for driving while intoxicated while in the Hamptons.

The former boy band member was held in police custody overnight before an arraignment hearing where he was charged with a single count of DWI and two traffic violations.

He was then released on his own recognizance the next day.

Based on the arrest report, an officer allegedly saw Timberlake’s 2025 BMW drive through a stop sign, and “fail to keep on the right side of the roadway.”

After the officer initiated a traffic stop, he noted Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath… and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

During a previous hearing, the superstar also had his license suspended for a year in the state of New Yor because he had refused a breathalyzer after being taken to police headquarters following his arrest — something his attorney said was “standard with every DUI.”

Following Timberlake’s statement in court on Friday, the judge questioned the artist’s “intent,” telling JT that he still had not spoken directly in regard to the decision to drive when he could have taken a taxi or used a rideshare app.

“I found myself in a position where I should’ve taken a moment,” Timberlake replied.

“I should’ve had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this.”