Travis Scott Arrested in Paris After Hotel Brawl

Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott was arrested in Paris after throwing down in a five-star hotel.

Classy.

What makes this story even wilder is that Travis didn’t get into fisticuffs with the paparazzi or a drunken troll.

No, for some reason, he got into a brawl with his own bodyguard – and ended up in jail for it!

Rappers Quavo (L) and Travis Scott attend the Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Travis Scott Reportedly Arrested in Paris After Fight with Bodyguard

Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris after getting into a fight with his bodyguard, according to French police.

The father of Kylie Jenner’s two children is alleged to have attacked a security guard who attempted to break up the two men at the George V hotel, according to French authorities.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer said in a statement per NBC News.

Multiple outlets ran the same story, adding:

“The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police,” the statement added.

Travis’ team has yet to release a statement on the arrest and as far as we know, he remains in custody for the time being.

The day before, the rapper, real name Jacques Bermon Webster II, was photographed attending Team USA’s basketball semifinal win against Serbia.

We’re sure LeBron James and Steph Curry appreciated the support.

Could’ve done without the drama, though.

In this handout image provided by the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation, Jacques Bermon Webster II, known professionally as Travis Scott poses for a booking photo on June 20, 2024 in Miami, Florida. The US rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer was arrested after a verbal altercation with people on a yacht at the Miami Beach Marina, according to the arrest report. (Photo by Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images)

Second Arrest This Summer

Travis is spending a lot of time with the police in the summer of 2024.

On June 20, Travis was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning.

Reporting at the time suggested he got into a drunken screaming match with another yacht owner at a marina.

Rich people problems, huh?

“Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding,” his attorney Bradford Cohen said in a statement at the time. “There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

While Travis was booked and his mugshot released during that arrest, we haven’t received official booking photos of Travis from Paris yet.

Travis Scott celebrates after throwing the opening pitch prior to a game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 24, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Still Upset Over Kylie?

It’s been over a year since he and Kylie called it quits. She’s seriously moved on with Timothee Chalamet; some argue that this lashing out on Travis’ part is due to the fact that he hasn’t gotten over their split.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, Travis Scott is “completely freaking out” over Kylie’s ongoing relationship with Timothee.

“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced,” the inside source claimed.

Well, this is no way to handle your big feelings about it, sir!