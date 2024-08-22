Micah Plath’s Girlfriend: Say Hello to Veronica Peters!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over the past many months, the focus of most Welcome to Plathville viewers has been on the relationship of Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath.

Or the lack of a relationship, we should emphasize.

These spouses are now divorced, of course. And there appears to be no hope for reconciliation.

Micah Plath is featured here with his girlfriend, Veronica Peters. (TLC)

On the latest episode of this TLC reality show, however, Micah Plath stepped into the spotlight — with his girlfriend, Veronica Peters.

The latter made her franchise debut on August 20 after telling viewers she had been “trying to hide awhile” from the cameras.

“It was definitely a point of, not contention, but it was definitely something talked about a lot,” Peters explained on air to producers.

“I never was the person that wanted to be in the spotlight. I liked being in the back of the room. I liked being the one listening to everything, the one not involved in everything. So like if you told me when I first met Micah that we will be doing this today, I would be like, ‘There’s no photos of me.’”

Micah Plath’s girlfriend, Veronica Peters, makes her small screen debut. (TLC)

Not a lot is known about Veronica Peters, who continued on this episode:

“It’s definitely an insecurity, like, not wanting to be [photographed]. I’d rather have memories in the moment. But to make memories of the family, you sort of have to be on camera at this point.”

It’s true. That is the case when you date a reality star.

On this same installment, Micah said he “really happy” that his lover changed her mind, saying, “I feel like that kind of takes our relationship to the next level” and saying to Veronica:

“I look at you and me as like, we’re basically married. It’s, like, the commitment level that we have together.”

AWWW! Look at the way Michah Plath is staring at his girlfriend. (TLC)

Peters and Plath have been dating for over a year. Yes, it’s pretty darn serious.

They live together and they have THREE dogs together.

“I tell him that every morning, ‘I get to live with my best friend. How lucky am I?’” Veronica said. “I can’t cry, but I’m thankful for him every day.”

Okay, so… when might the pair walk down the aisle?

“That’s awkward silence,” Veronica joked when this question was posed on air, while Micah muttered, “No comment right now.”

He was happy to talk about other areas of his relationship, however. Such as food.

“When I first met her, her diet was so small and she barely ate anything,” Micah said of his girlfriend. “But I’ve gotten her to try a few things. She’s tried ranch dressing and now she loves that. She tried salsa because of me. Now she loves it.”

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.