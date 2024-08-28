Jazz Jennings: Look at Me! I’ve Lost 100 Pounds!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For Jazz Jennings, it’s out with the old… version of herself.

And in with the new… and improved mental and physical outlook on life.

Earlier this week, the TLC personality — who has anchored the reality series I Am Jazz since it premiered in 2015 — revealed that she has lost 100 pounds over the past two years.

Jazz Jennings attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The transgender star even shared a video of her before-and-after appearances to help document her journey for fans and followers.

“I’m so proud of my progress,” Jennings wrote via Instagram on August 26. “And want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there!”

The 23-year-old explained her mindset when it comes to her fresh lifestyle, telling folks:

“Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!”

These side-by-side images are taken from a video uploaded by Jazz Jennings. (Instagram)

Alongside the caption, Jennings flaunted her workout regimen, as you can see above, posting a comparison video of herself running and doing a wall-sit two years ago versus today.

Amazing, huh?!?

“I’m proud of my progress towards better health, but I’m still running towards more goals!” Jennings wrote over the video.

Back in January, Jennings — who has undergone three gender confirmation surgeries — said she had dropped 70 pounds.

“Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years,” she wrote at the time, including a picture of herself at the beach and adding:

“I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit.”

Jazz Jennings attends The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute To LGBTQ at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 15, 2019 in New York City. ((Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

In June 2021, Jennings confessed that she struggled with binge eating.

“As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight,” she said on Instagram.

“My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years.”

Jazz Jennings attends Dove’s Launch of “Girl Collective” – The First Ever Dove Self-Esteem Project Mega-Event on October 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Unilever/Dove)

That was then, however.

Now?

Jennings got candid a few months ago about how making the choice to lose the weight and prioritize her health “has created a shift within,” noting:

“I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health. I had truly let myself go when it came to eating. I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through.”