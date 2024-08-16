Jennifer Garner – Not J. Lo – Visits Ben Affleck for His Birthday

Jennifer Garner paid a birthday visit to her ex when he probably really needed the company.

As whispers of an impending Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce hang suspended in the air like the Sword of Damocles, the ostensibly still-married couple remain on separate coasts.

Seemingly, they’re also leading very separate lives. Including very separate birthdays.

Ben Affleck spent part of his birthday with his (other) ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. It’s good that he has a support system when he sorely needs one.

Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life” panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner visited her ex for his birthday

On Thursday, August 15, Page Six reports that Jennifer Garner visited Ben Affleck at his Brentwood rental home.

Her apparent social call to her ex-husband is no mystery. August 15 is his birthday. This week, he turned 52 years old.

Let’s be clear — Affleck remains married to Jennifer Lopez (though how much longer is anyone’s guess). And there are no indications that this was anything but a cordial visit between friends … who are also co-parents and exes.

Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look on from the front row during the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three children. 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel.

Though Affleck’s initial vibe after their 2018 split appeared extremely divorced, fans have praised their cordial and mature co-parenting relationship. Most recently, they’ve been seeming to get along as friends.

The public perception is that she has been emotionally supporting him amidst widespread reports of him splitting with former-and-present wife Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Where was Jennifer Lopez during this?

On Thursday, August 15, Jennifer Lopez posted birthday pics. But not photos of Ben Affleck. In fact, she didn’t mention him.

Instead, J Lo shared throwback photos from her own birthday on her Instagram.

To be clear, she turned 55 in July — not even a full month before Affleck’s birthday. But it still stuck followers as a deliberate move to snub him on his birthday.

Actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously, partners spend time apart sometimes. Especially for work. And especially when they both work in an industry like the acting world, where they could have to travel for months at a time to film or go on promotional tours.

However, Jennifer Lopez spent her birthday this summer in the Hamptons. She had a birthday dinner and a Bridgerton-style party. And Affleck spent part of his birthday hanging out with his ex-wife on the opposite side of the country.

Mature spouses who aren’t grappling with a major problem can spend time apart. But spending their wedding anniversary and then both of their birthdays apart following months of divorce speculation is another matter.

Jennifer Garner attends The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

When did the marriage trouble start?

Divorce rumors about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began to circulate when they didn’t attend the Met Gala together. He also appeared to skip out on her Atlas promotional tour. (Even as a scifi lover, I wish that I’d skipped out on the Atlas movie itself)

Speaking of famous women named Jennifer who’ve married and divorced Ben Affleck and appeared in movies this year, Jennifer Garner doesn’t seem to be swooping in to “win back” Affleck. It looks like she’s just giving him emotional support while things aren’t going so well.