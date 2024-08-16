‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 2: Stassi Schroeder Joins Casts & More Updates

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 has been keeping a lot under wraps.

After the hit-and-miss first season of the Hulu series, Lisa Vanderpump’s ill-behaved gaggle of reality TV personalities are back.

However, we now know that Stassi Schroeder is making her Vanderverse comeback on Vanderpump Villa‘s second season.

Will she breathe new life into the fledgling series?

Stassi Schroeder visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 2 is resurrecting Stassi Schroeder’s reality TV career

According to a new report by Variety, Stassi Schroeder is joining Vanderpump Villa for Season 2.

That’s not a huge surprise, as Lisa Vanderpump has spoken favorable of Stassi. That’s a tall order for Lisa, whose perceived internalized misogyny has reared its ugly head in her treatment towards the men and women of Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Villa is a Hulu project — arguably an experiment to see if it can replace the Bravo series. It is, at the very least, giving new life to some current and former Bravolebrities.

Stassi Schroeder visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Just for the record, Stassi Schroeder has more going on that this. She has signed her own deal with Hulu, and is developing a comedic half-hour docuseries by the name of Stassi Says.

Stassi has also come out with books (plural) in recent years. She also runs a successful podcast, which appropriately bears the title: Stassi.

She has managed to remain relevant despite years off of Bravo — and the scandal that ended her Vanderpump Rules career. Notably, she has spoken against the idea of joining The Valley. One wonders what drew her to Vanderpump Villa instead.

Stassi Schroeder Clark attends the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, supporting Marine Toys For Tots on November 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Associated Television International)

Unfortunately, we do not yet know the full cast for Vanderpump Villa Season 2.

Similarly, we do not yet know the location (remember, the villa is rented) or the Season 2 premiere date.

This Stassi news comes all by itself. And it’s likely that, if she had not signed a broader contract with Hulu, we wouldn’t be hearing about her comeback just yet.

Stassi Schroeder attends TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar – Hotel & Bungalows on December 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Notably, Vanderpump Villa Season 2 is reportedly in production. It is very likely that they are currently filming as of mid-August 2024.

On average, many reality TV series take approximately 8 months — some more, and (rarely) some less — from filming to airing.

We could be looking at an April 2025 premiere date. Or, at the very least, a spring 2025 premiere window. Which of course is when the series premiered — April 1 of 2024.

Lisa Vanderpump appears front and center in trailers for Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is the spinoff actually good?

There are many criticisms of Season 1 of Vanderpump Villa. Many argue that the show felt very contrived — less like a glimpse into people’s real (messy) work lives and more like the jobs that they used to get on The Real World.

In contrast, many reviewers have praised The Valley, the actual Vanderpump Rules spinoff. And it has the ratings to match.

Perhaps Season 2 will breathe new life into Vanderpump Villa. Hiring Stassi Schroeder could be part of that. Many viewers say that firing Eric Funderwhite is an even more important casting step towards winning over (and winning back) viewers.