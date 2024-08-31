Kody Brown Plastic Surgery: What Work Has ‘Sister Wives’ Villain Undergone?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Kody Brown undergo plastic surgery?

Season 19 of Sister Wives is set to premiere in just a few weeks and it’s set to be one of the most explosive seasons of the franchise.

But even weeks ahead of Kody’s return to people’s screens, longtime Sister Wives viewers have noticed something off in the promos.

For once, it’s not his behavior or how he treats his loved ones. This time, it’s his face.

Kody Brown faces the camera with his usual levels of bluster on Sister Wives Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

Did Kody Brown get plastic surgery?

Kody Brown is, many would argue, a former polygamist. Or perhaps he is once again an “aspiring polygamist.” Only one wife, Robyn Brown, remains to him. The others are scattered to the winds.

And, to be blunt, many Sister Wives viewers aren’t certain that this marriage will survive, either.

Kody’s family has changed dramatically since the series premiered on TLC in 2010. And, being a human being, Kody’s appearance has also changed. But is time and natural aging the only reason for that?

Sister Wives villain Kody Brown faces the camera on Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

In mid-August, TLC released the trailer for Sister Wives Season 19.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the series zeroed in on what they observed to be stark differences in Kody Brown’s face.

Social media users quickly began the discussion: did Kody Brown get plastic surgery, or is this something else?

If not plastic surgery, what could have changed Kody Brown’s face?

Taking to Reddit, Sister Wives viewers discussed Kody’s updated countenance from the Season 19 trailer.

“Is it safe to say Kody is a regular at the Botox and lip filler bar? Looks like he’s going to the tanning salon as well,” one redditor wrote, kicking off the conversation.

To be clear, Botox and lip fillers are cosmetics, but they are not “plastic surgery” per se. That said, we can acknowledge that they fall under the “got some work done” umbrella. And, of course, that many people use “plastic surgery” in a colloquial manner to refer to treatments like injectables.

Driving his car, Kody Brown puts himself front and center during the Sister Wives Season 19 trailer. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I would not be surprised. He really thinks he is all that,” agreed one Reddit denizens.

“Yes, he definitely had lip fillers,” a second commenter chimed in. “There’s no denying it.”

A third redditor wrote: “Oh! I think you’re right, about the tanning at the very least. Look at how tan/reddish his face is compared with the skin around his eyes.”

Not every angle of Sister Wives villain Kody Brown is a flattering one. (Image Credit: TLC)

Naturally, the insults followed

The discussion of Kody’s appearance soon took a turn.

Speculation about what cosmetic procedures he may have undergone turned into poking fun at the different coloration on his face (he may have tan lines from goggles) to unflattering commentary on his hairline.

Additionally, some commenters even speculated that other adult stars of Sister Wives have gotten the same (alleged) injectibles.

Sister Wives Season 19 will continue to display Kody Brown’s family. Well, what’s left of it. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody Brown has spent fourteen years on TLC.

During that time, he has alienated three of his four wives. He has alienated a number of his children.

Kody has also driven away countless fans, many of whom only watch out of support for one or more of his exes. When Kody signed up for the show, did he imagine (possibly) getting Botox only to march out on camera to a chorus of boos from viewers at home? Probably not.