Why Hannah Berner Was Fired From ‘Summer House’ Before Netflix Special

Yes, Hannah Berner was fired from Summer House – but that hasn’t stopped her from having a massive comeback!

The former reality star turned Netflix stand up darling is the moment after her first special dropped on the streamer in July. A relative newcomer on the scene, comedy fans were surprised that she had a stint on the popular Bravo series, Summer House, for a few seasons.

They’re even more fascinated to find out that she was fired from the show for a very strange reason. A reason Hannah herself is more than happy to discuss.

Care to dive into the drama? Let’s do this:

On season 4 of Summer House, Hannah faces off against her “friends” over betrayal in the house. (BRAVO/Youtube)

Hannah Berner On ‘Summer House’: How Things Got Started

Hannah Berner played a major role in the Bravo series from Season 3 through Season 5. She made a lifelong friend in Paige DeSobo, but also enemies that would ultimately lead to her downfall. (More on that in a second.)

Fans will recall her confusing back-and-forth, not-quite relationship with Luke Gulbranson and her friendship with Amanda Batula that turned sour over her constant bickering with Batula’s fiancé, Kyle Cooke.

Speaking on her time as a so-called villain in the reality TV world, Hannah is honest that she knew from the get-go that it wouldn’t last.

“I loved parts of it, but I was uncomfortable with a lot of it,” Hannah admitted to Variety.

“Reality TV helped me get my launch into people knowing who I am. It’s an example of ‘Put yourself in different situations, take what you like from it, and then move on.’ I like feeling like myself in front of the camera.”

Hannah spilling her truth in the confessional during season 4 of “Summer House”. (BRAVO/Youtube)

Why Hannah Berner Was Fired From ‘Summer House’ On Bravo

In mid-May 2021, Hannah announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the Hamptons for the next season.

Immediately, fans debated over if she was fired or if she walked away on her own terms.

The first hint that the decision to leave was not her own came from Kate Chastain. She posted a cryptic tweet on X (formerly Twitter). It reads, “Tell me you’re fired without telling me you’re fired #summerhouse.” This was hours after Hannah made her announcement.

So, not subtle.

But almost immediately, Hannah announced a summer comedy tour and launched a TikTok channel that featured her bold brand of interviewing. So then, many thought she made her peace to leave after clearly not having a reason to stay.

Fast forward three years, and her truth starts to come out.

Hannah Breaks Her Silence

A day after her first Netflix special, “We Ride at Dawn,” dropped on July 9, Hannah sat down for an interview on the BFFs podcast with Josh, Dave & Brianna.

“I wouldn’t have gotten a Netflix special if I hadn’t been fired from Summer House,” Hannah boldly claimed, which opens the flood gates for the conversation.

Dave asks Hannah if it’s true that the real reason she was fired from the show was because she promoted Truly Seltzer.

Hannah Berner explains why she was fired from Summer House pic.twitter.com/4hdc421t04 — BFFs (@BFFsPod) July 11, 2024

Some background here, for those not in the know: Hannah’s aforementioned ex-bestie Amanda and her hubby Kyle own Loverboy, a rival seltzer company. While the pair’s feud with Hannah pre-dated the sponsored drink drama, it turned out to be the final blow for everyone.

“I didn’t know I wasn’t allowed to drink other drinks,” Hannah quipped, before getting to the crux of the issues. “I think these shows become a lot about egos… It just becomes fighting over egos and fighting over screen time. It just wasn’t all that fun.”

Hannah makes the point of saying that “Bravo didn’t fire” her, but that the move was more made by the cast pushing her out and not wanting to be “friends anymore.” But now, Hannah admits, she’s more focused on the future.

“Revenge is the best motivator,” she proclaimed.