‘Summer House’: Why Did Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Break Up?

An unexpected breakup in the world of Bravo’s long-running reality show Summer House has left fans with enough burning questions to fill a four-bedroom rental in the Hamptons.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke appeared to be happily engaged, and viewers were looking forward to a televised wedding.

But the couple abruptly called it quits over the summer, with Lindsay confirming the separation on September 14, 2023.

And it’s clear from her comments – and the trailer for the upcoming season – that the exes did not go their separate ways on civil terms!

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

‘Summer House’ Breakup: Why Did Lindsay and Carl Call It Quits?

The pieces of what exactly caused the breakup between Lindsay and Carl are still being put together all these months later.

On an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Bravo boss Andy Cohen confirmed that the split happened suddenly.

“[The breakup] wasn’t planned. … I don’t like to see couples breaking up,” Cohen explained.

“I get the sense that there was a lot happening between them as the season was progressing, from what I have been told from production. And you will see it all playing out on the show.”

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Carl and Lindsay’s mutual friend Kyle Cooke later explained that the couple had been attempting to sort out their issues in therapy, but they eventually realized that they would never fully see eye-to-eye.

“It’s almost like they couldn’t even communicate anymore without a third party,” he explained.

“Carl was like, ‘That is not how I’m gonna spend the next 50 years of my life.'”

What Has Lindsay Hubbard Said About the Breakup?

In her first post-split interview, Lindsay revealed that Carl was the one who had pulled the plug on their relationship.

In this image released on June 5 Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

“I was completely blindsided,” she told Us Weekly two weeks after she confirmed the breakup on Instagram.

“He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on,” Lindsay continued.

In a second interview, Lindsay alleged that Carl spoke openly with others about his plans to break up with her long before he pulled the trigger.

“To not tell your own partner before you tell anyone else is a betrayal of the ultimate kind,” she told Access Hollywood on the BravoCon red carpet.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

And in an interview for Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast, Lindsay alleged that Carl felt emasculated by the dominant role that she played in their relationship.

“Slowly but surely, it turned into, ‘I don’t want the role of my wife to be someone who asks questions and gives advice,’” Lindsay said, explaining that Carl wanted her to be “softer” and “more nurturing.”

“There have been points in time over the summer where Kyle could’ve been in Carl’s ear,” she continued.

“Kyle’s had it out for me for years. He always assumes the worst in me and always thinks I’m some master manipulator, calculated person. I’m like, ‘No, I’m just smarter and quicker.’”

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the Movember charity workout for Men’s Health at Barry’s Park Avenue South on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Movember Foundation)

What Has Carl Radke Said About the Breakup?

“I firmly don’t believe she was blindsided because we’ve had these conversations,” Carl clapped back in an interview with People magazine at last year’s BravoCon.

“We had a really rough summer and I think people will see that [on the show.] But it just shows the gravity of the situation when I really deep down felt like I needed to have a conversation with her about where we were at in our relationship and moving forward with the wedding.”

Carl went on to explain that the split from Lindsay has been the single most difficult experience of his life.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“This has been harder than literally my brother passing away, I’m not kidding,” he said.

“The emotional side and also like the fallout that it’s been for two months, I’m just optimistic that people will see this season, it’s going to be painful but they will understand how the conversation and decision came to that, where I felt like I needed to say that to Lindsay that I’m not sure this is right,” Carl continued.

So while the Lindsay-Carl split may not have been as controversial as the Vanderpump Rules Scandoval, there are obviously some very raw emotions here.

And we’re sure both parties will continue to offer contradictory versions of what happened.

What’s Next For Carl and Lindsay?

The eighth season of Summer House is set to premiere on Bravo on February 22, and we’re sure the fireworks won’t be limited to the Fourth of July episode.

The season will document the final days of Lindsay and Carl’s relationship, and we could be in for some of the show’s most dramatic episodes to date.

It’s sad that these two went their separate ways — but it’s sure to make for some compelling TV!