Jinger Duggar’s New Book Details: Will Her Family Be Safe or Scorched?!

Jinger Duggar’s new book may be the latest grenade tossed at the reality show family.

Can they really survive another blow?

The former reality star is set to release a follow-up to Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, the memoir Duggar penned last year that delved into her complicated childhood and the relationship with her parents.

Prior to that book, Jinger and her husband Jeremy wrote something called The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God.

How can they possibly top such tomes?

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. ‘ (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Jinger Duggar’s Next Book: What Will ‘People Pleaser’ Be About?

On January 14, Jinger will come out with People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations, which is described on Amazon as some sort of self-help book.

“Are you a people pleaser? Can you even begin to measure how the approval of others has shaped your heart and mind? Your faith and relationships? Your habits and identity?” reads the synopsis on Amazon.

“In People Pleaser, New York Times bestselling author Jinger Vuolo shares her personal journey of constantly seeking approval from others and how she found her true identity.”

Will you buy this Jinger Duggar book? (Amazon)

As the description continues, it hints that Jinger is ready to dive int deeper into some of the decisions she made while she was under her father’s roof and how she feels about her own identity today.

From childhood to early adulthood, Jinger Duggar Vuolo followed the expectations of others, never taking the time to discover who she truly was. It wasn’t until she asked herself the question, “Who am I?” that she realized she was a people pleaser.

This realization led her on a journey of self-discovery and ultimately, to rely on God for her approval and sense of self-worth.

Is it a Self Help Book or A Memoir?

Jinger hopes this book “will inspire others to embark on a similar journey towards freedom,” states Amazon, referring to how Duggar has become at least a little bit estranged from her evil parents.

She’s at least been very critical of the church in which she was raised.

This is how the Amazon synopsis concludes:

Through her faith and reliance on God, Jinger began to break free from the need for approval and discover true freedom. This book is a guide for anyone struggling with people-pleasing tendencies and seeking to find their true identity and purpose in life. Learn how to:

Discover the beauty of community and how we were made to enjoy others.

Identify sin and how it can hinder your ability to be in community with one another.

Diagnose yourself with ruthless honesty but without judgement.

Ynderstand who you are in God’s eyes.

Jinger Duggar released a memoir in January of 2023. (Amazon)

What Is Jinger’s Relationship With The Family Today?

News of this release comes not long after we learned that Jinger is selling her house in Los Angeles.

Maybe to move back to Arkansas, but maybe to purchase a larger place with the advance she likely received for this book.

If she was given such an advance, it can be deduced that there are at least some juicy bits in the book that throw the family under the bus.

And as for her relationship with the family, things have been rather hush-hush as of late. But that’s because she’s keeping all the really big bombshells a secret for the book.

All will be revealed January 2025.